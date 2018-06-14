Muscles in Motion raises more than $6,000 for Muscular Dystrophy

The annual Muscles in Motion event was held in Jarvis Bay on June 2

The Muscles in Motion had a four km and eight km run through the trail system of Jarvis Bay Provincial Park. Photos Submitted

June 2, marked the eighth year for the Muscles in Motion event at Jarvis Bay Provincial Park. With over 100 competitors, there was $6,877 raised for Muscular Dystrophy.

The days events included a kids one kilometre trail run followed by a mini challenge where the kids had the opportunity to flip tires and work their way through a mini obstacle course. This was followed by a four km and eight km run through the trail system of Jarvis Bay Provincial Park.

The event finished off with the Team Firefighter Fitness Challenge, where six teams went head to head competing to win the overall prize. The team challenge consisted of five stations that were timed for eight minutes. The teams’ goal was to achieve as many rounds as possible within each eight minute station.

All stations were based around the training a firefighter would do with some added surprises. Some stations also included gearing up in full fireman bunker gear while competing at the station.

A final sixth station was added this year that was called the Skills Challenge. Individual team members competed in chin ups, rope climb and step ups to gain additional points for their team.

Organizer Kim Reinhart with Optimal Fitness was very happy with the results of this years event.

“With all the economy changes and so many other charities looking for support, I am so very thankful for the funds raised this year,” Reinhart said.

The event was originally created for her nephew Garrett who was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. Since his passing two years ago at the age of 17 from MD, the event continues on, to honor his memory and raise funds to help find a cure for those that are still battling the disease.

 

Kids participating in the Muscles in Motion event competed in a one kilometre trail run followed by a mini challenge.

