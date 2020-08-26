Referees huddle on an empty court at game time of a scheduled game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Orlando Magic for Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)

NBA postpones all games tonight after players protest

Decision to protest comes in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake last weekend in Wisconsin

The NBA has postponed all three of today’s playoff games. The announcement comes after the Milwaukee Bucks did not leave their locker room for Game 5 of their series with Orlando. The Bucks’ decision to protest comes in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake last weekend in Kenosha, Wis.

READ MORE: Raptors coach says Toronto, Boston players have discussed boycott, other ideas

READ MORE: Father says Black Wisconsin man shot by police is paralyzed

More coming.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

NBA

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sylvan Lake Minor Football holding fall camps in lieu of fall season

Just Posted

Central zone has 27 active cases of COVID-19

127 cases across the province Wednesday

Sylvan Lake Minor Football holding fall camps in lieu of fall season

The hope is a full football season will return in the spring of 2021

Sylvan Lake’s Seventh Day Adventist Church welcomes new pastor

Tyler Rosengren says he is excited to get to know everyone and see what the community has to offer

Alberta reports 77 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Dr. Deena Hinshaw cautions small-town Albertans not become complacent

Sylvan Lake extends weekend closure of Lakeshore Drive to vehicles through long weekend

The Lakeshore Drive Closure and Sidewalk Café Initiative has been extended to include Sept. 5-6

Powwow held at Ma-Me-O

Individuals from across Alberta, B.C. and Saskatchewan participated.

NBA postpones all games tonight after players protest

Decision to protest comes in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake last weekend in Wisconsin

Raptors coach says Toronto, Boston players have discussed boycott, other ideas

The Raptors have been at the forefront of the NBA’s social justice initiatives

Feds roll out $2 billion to fund return-to-school safety amid pandemic

Additional $112M will go towards First Nations schools

‘I don’t drop the ball’: O’Toole promises to fight for West, human rights

O’Toole has already spoken to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, where western alienation was a topic he brought up

KFC suspends ‘It’s Finger Lickin’ Good’ slogan amid COVID-19 pandemic

Fried chicken chain says slogan is inappropriate amid a pandemic

U.S.-Canada border closure hurts Washington state town

Point Roberts is only accessible by land from Canada

Misinformation online plays role in COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy: Tam

Dr. Tam says she is concerned about misinformation spread online about vaccines

Alberta gets new justice, economy ministers in cabinet ‘reset’

Conference Board of Canada is forecasting Alberta will be the most heavily hit province this year

Most Read