Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac, center, dunks past Los Angeles Lakers forward Montrezl Harrell (15) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac, center, dunks past Los Angeles Lakers forward Montrezl Harrell (15) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

NBA studying ways to bring games back overseas in future

NBA regular season is scheduled to run through mid-May, with the playoffs going from May 22 through July 22

The NBA is still looking at scenarios that could allow teams to play in Europe and China again next season, deputy commissioner Mark Tatum said Tuesday.

Tatum also said the NBA’s season-opening doubleheader Tuesday night would be shown in China on Tencent, a league streaming partner. But the coronavirus pandemic is preventing the league from playing any games outside the U.S. this season, except possibly a return by the Toronto Raptors to Canada — something that won’t happen before March at the earliest.

Typically, the NBA has played preseason games in China and takes some regular-season games to Mexico and Europe. This season’s plans called for a game in Paris, though the pandemic forced those to be tabled.

“We do anticipate that once it becomes healthy and safe to be able to do that that we’ll return to a schedule of international preseason and regular-season games,” Tatum said on a call with international reporters.

NBA games were available on Tencent last season even while the league and the Chinese government worked through a very strained relationship — an October 2019 tweet by then-Houston general manager Daryl Morey showing support for anti-government protesters in Hong Kong prompted major fallout, including state broadcaster CCTV not showing any NBA games for a full year. CCTV put the NBA back on its channel lineup for the last two games of the NBA Finals last fall.

Commissioner Adam Silver said at the All-Star break this past February that the league’s issues with China would lead to perhaps as much as $400 million in lost revenue — and that was before the pandemic struck and led to even more revenue missed leaguewide.

“There’s no doubt that we have a long history in China, a more than 40-year history of doing business in China, and that we remain committed to people-to-people exchange with the hundreds of millions of fans that we have there,” Tatum said. “Playing global games has been and will continue to be an important part of how we engage with our fans in China and in other parts of the world, as well.”

Tatum’s comments came on the day the NBA revealed its roster breakdown of international players for this season; 107 such players from 41 countries made opening-night rosters, including a record 17 Canadian players and a record-tying 14 African players.

“It’s just not the quantity of the players but the quality,” Tatum said. “These are some of the best players in the game.”

That list includes Greece’s two-time reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo of Milwaukee, Slovenia’s Luka Doncic of Dallas, Serbia’s Nikola Jokic of Denver, and Toronto’s Pascal Siakam and Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid — both from Cameroon.

The NBA regular season is scheduled to run through mid-May, with the playoffs going from May 22 through July 22. That has led to much speculation about NBA players being able to participate in the Olympics, which open in Tokyo on July 23.

There are 24 nations — Greece, Canada, Serbia and Slovenia among them — scheduled to compete starting in late June for the final four spots in the Olympic men’s tournament. Japan, the U.S., Argentina, Iran, Nigeria, France, Spain and Australia have already qualified.

Tatum said the NBA is working closely with the International Olympic Committee and FIBA, the sport’s global governing body, to ensure there is “the best possible schedule for everybody involved.” And it’s possible that the finalizing of Olympic rosters could be pushed back to allow NBA players the maximum amount of time before making decisions on whether to play or not.

“It’s my expectation that our federation, FIBA, together with the IOC, will also work with us on potential accommodations, even in terms of when rosters would otherwise need to be submitted, recognizing that they’re going to need to be more flexible and work with us this season given how much uncertainty there is around the virus,” Silver said earlier this week.

___

Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusNBA

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
We The South: The Raptors settling into their Tampa home

Just Posted

Some locals watch the parade as it made its way down Lakeshore Drive, Tuesday night. The Santa Cruise was put together at the last minute by Al Cameron and Jay Scotian. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News
Santa Cruises through Sylvan Lake

Local businesses decorated their vehicles an slowly strolled through town for a mini Santa Parade

Alberta premier Jason Kenney announced that Red Deer and other rural locations would soon be getting doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. (photography by Paul Taillon/Office of the Premier)
Red Deer to get 1,950 doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Camrose and Drumheller other rural sites included in new vaccine rollout

Nicolas Henkel’s family is hoping a GoFundMe campaign will help cover some expenses as he battles a second bout of cancer. (Photo courtesy of Jamelle Bloomer)
Four-year-old from Sylvan Lake battling second bout of cancer

At 16 months old, Nicolas Henkel fought off cancer– Now, at 4, the cancer has returned

Christmas Bureau volunteers work diligently to finish packing up bags and hampers before they all had to be delivered in time for Christmas. (Photo Courtesy of Sylvan Lake Christmas Bureau)
100 Women Who Care collect funds for Sylvan Lake Christmas Bureau

The organization donated more than $6,000 to the Christmas Bureau

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, updates media on the COVID-19 situation in Edmonton on March 20. She confirmed there are 19,165 active cases in the province Monday. File photo by The Canadian Press
Updated: COVID-19 claims nine more Albertans

795 people in hospital with COVID, including 151 in intensive care

A vial of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is seen at Hartford Hospital, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Hartford, Conn. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP /Jessica Hill
Health Canada approves Moderna COVID vaccine; 1.2M doses of two vaccines expected by Jan. 31

Moderna and Pfizer are the two vaccines approved in Canada

Canada’s chief medical officer Dr. Theresa Tam chats with Santa Claus on Zoom in December 2020. (Twitter)
VIDEO: Santa Claus cleared for arrival in Canada

The jolly old fellow is an essential worker

FILE – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at one of the first press conference about COVID-19 in front of his residence at Rideau Cottage on the grounds of Rideau Hall in Ottawa, on Sunday, March 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Goodbye 2020: A look at lessons learned, communities forged in a year like no other

The arrival of COVID-19 and its rapid spread touched practically every aspect of our lives

Registered nurse Liana Perruzza attends to a patient in a COVID positive room in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at St. Paul’s hospital in downtown Vancouver, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
35% of Canadians with COVID were afraid they might die: poll

On average, people said they were sick for 13 days

An automated donation stand for the Salvation Army is seen on the way out of a grocery store in Montreal, on Monday, December 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
‘We have to act now’: Salvation Army still $11M short of Christmas fundraising goal

Charity said that the need for services has doubled in some areas

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, updates media on the COVID-19 situation in Edmonton on Friday, March 20, 2020. Two southern Alberta churches and three individuals are to be in a Calgary court today to argue that the province’s COVID-19 restrictions “cancel Christmas” and infringe on their constitutional rights. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Judge dismisses application for injunction against Alberta’s COVID-19 rules

The court decision came as Alberta reported 1,240 new COVID-19 cases

(Pxhere.com)
VIDEO: 5 tips for wrapping your Christmas presents

Here’s a few tips

3-year-old Nathaniel O’Blenis holding the chocolate bear that Gary the garbage man gave him. Photo/ Amanda O’Blenis. 3-year-old Nathaniel O’Blenis holding the chocolate bear that Gary the garbage man gave him. Photo/ Amanda O’Blenis.
Wetaskiwin boy tracks down his favourite garbage man to give him a Christmas gift

Community gets behind local Wetaskiwin mom and son in their quest to find Gary the garbage man.

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Ponoka RCMP arrest male for kidnapping

Dennis Tyler Rattlesnake, 35, is facing charges of unlawful confinement, aggravated assault

Most Read