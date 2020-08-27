An empty court and bench are shown with no signage following the scheduled start time in Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. NBA players made their strongest statement yet against racial injustice Wednesday when the Milwaukee Bucks didn’t take the floor for their playoff game against the Orlando Magic.(Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)

NBA to resume play but immediate future of North American sports uncertain after boycotts

Some games were postponed in Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer and the WNBA

Discussions were underway Thursday regarding immediate plans for the top North American pro sports leagues after several games were postponed a day earlier in the wake of a police shooting in Wisconsin that left many players wanting to focus on social justice reform rather than athletic pursuits.

A number of Canadian teams faced uncertain schedules as team owners, players and leagues held meetings to discuss next steps.

The Toronto Raptors were scheduled to begin a second-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics on Thursday evening. Players from both teams have considered boycotting the opener at Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando but plans have not been finalized.

The Milwaukee Bucks were the first team to decline to play Wednesday afternoon, one of three NBA games that were postponed.

However, a source told The Associated Press on Thursday the NBA playoffs will resume.

Some games were postponed in Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer and the WNBA while one NHL game was preceded by a ‘moment of reflection.’ All three NHL games went ahead as scheduled.

The moves come after the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, about 65 kilometres south of Milwaukee.

Toronto Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said the team will discuss whether to play the Boston Red Sox on Thursday night in Buffalo, N.Y. Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins was scheduled to hold a media availability on Thursday afternoon.

The Vancouver Canucks were scheduled to play the Vegas Golden Knights in Edmonton on Thursday in one of two NHL games on the evening.

The next scheduled MLS game was set for Friday night between Toronto FC and the Montreal Impact at Saputo Stadium. Both teams have media availabilities planned for Thursday afternoon.

READ MORE: Analyst says NHL should have postponed playoff games after NBA boycott

Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press

