NCHL Senior AA Sylvan Lake Pirates finalize roster

The Pirates open their inaugural season at home Sun., Oct. 7 at 2 p.m. against the Eckville Eagles

The Sylvan Lake Pirates will open their inaugural season at home on Sun., Oct. 7 at the Bentley Arena

The Sylvan Lake Pirates have finalized their roster for the 2018/19 North Central Hockey League Senior AA season.

The Pirates will play their season and home opener at Bentley Arena on Sun., Oct. 7 at 2 p.m. with the “Battle of Highway 11” against neighbouring Eckville Eagles.

“We’re definitely expecting to come out and be competitive,” said Trevor Jenner, the Pirate’s communications coordinator.

“We’ve got an amazing crew and brought in all local talent,” added Jenner.

The open tryouts for the Pirates, took place at the beginning of September and went well with a lot of players showing interest and going out, according to Jenner. Ultimately the final roster was put in the hands of Head Coach Tim Sylvester.

“We’re definitely excited to be able to highlight and showcase the local talent of Central Alberta and Red Deer and Sylvan Lake area,” said Jenner.

The Pirates will be calling the Bentley Arena home during their inaugural season due to a lack of ice time at the NexSource Centre.

“We’re really excited with the history that both Bentley and Sylvan have together and the relationship that they have, it is huge,” said Jenner. “You look at the hockey community coming out of Bentley and out of Sylvan [and] it’s nothing but major support.”

The Pirates will be playing a total of eight home games. Season tickets are $30 or $5 each at the door. Kids under the age of five are free.

Jenner also said that the Pirates will be involved in the community and they are looking for more volunteers to be a part of the Pirates organization on the off-ice side of things.

Stay up to date on the Pirates’ through their Twitter account @sylvanpirates or their Facebook page.

Information can also be found on the team’s website www.sylvanlakepirates.com.

2018 Home Game Schedule – Bentley Arena

Sun., Oct. 7, 2018 at 2 p.m. vs. Eckville Eagles (Season and Home Opener)

Sun., Oct. 14, 2018 at 2 p.m. vs. Morinville Kings

Sun., Oct. 21, 2018 at 2 p.m. vs. Daysland Northstars

Sun., Oct. 28, 2018 at 2 p.m. vs. Bonnyville Pontiacs

Sun., Nov. 18, 2018 at 2 p.m. vs. Whitecourt Wild

Sun., Nov. 25, 2018 at 2 p.m. vs. Devon Barons

Sun., Dec. 9, 2018 at 2 p.m. vs. Westlock Warriors

Sun., Dec. 16, 2018 at 2 p.m. vs. Red Deer Rustlers