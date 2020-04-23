The Blackfalds Junior A hockey team is excited to announce the name of our new Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL) team will be the Blackfalds Bulldogs (Image courtesy: Blackfalds Bulldogs)

New AJHL team dubbed the Blackfalds Bulldogs

Ownership group decides to choose name with local connection

The Blackfalds Junior A hockey team is excited to announce the name of our new Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL) team will be the Blackfalds Bulldogs.

“We selected ‘Bulldogs’ because there is already an established familiarity with the Town of Blackfalds and their Minor Hockey Association,” said team owner Doug Quinn. “It was less about a lack of imagination and more about wanting to be part of an established team and its community. We look forward to bringing an exciting and entertaining AJHL team to Blackfalds.”

The name and logo were originally to be revealed in a ceremony on April 4th, but due to COVID-19 the event had to be cancelled.

A public reveal of the jersey will be announced at a later date. The jersey colours will be a mix of grey, black and white. “Grey represents strength and control, while white represents new beginnings and balance, and black represents power and intensity.”

The Bulldogs also launched a new team website today on the AJHL Network. The website will be home to news and team information as the franchise builds, as well as schedule information, player stats, broadcasts and sales as the team approaches its first AJHL season.

The Blackfalds Bulldogs will play its inaugural season out of the new Blackfalds Multiplex Arena in the 2021-22 AJHL season.

For more information, visit blackfaldsbulldogs.ca and @Blackfalds_AJHL.

-Submitted by the Blackfalds Bulldogs

