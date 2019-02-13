World Anti-Doping Agency athlete committee chairperson, Beckie Scott, speaks at a news conference following the agency’s first Global Athlete Forum in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, June 5, 2018.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

New athletes group formed to tackle doping in sports

Athletes believe Russia was treated too gently following its doping scandal

An Olympic gold medallist and a former executive at the World Anti-Doping Agency are forming an organization designed to give athletes a more organized voice in the struggle against doping and the powers that police it.

The group, called Global Athlete, is being organized by British cyclist Callum Skinner.

Rob Koehler, who suddenly quit his post as deputy director general at WADA last year, will be the group’s director general.

A news release announcing the new group said it would be designed “for athletes aiming to collectively address the balance of power between athletes and sporting leaders.”

Athletes have spoken out in large numbers to protest what they perceive as lax treatment of Russia by the International Olympic Committee and WADA in the wake of the country’s doping scandal.

The non-profit group FairSport and individual donors will provide funding for the new group.

READ MORE: World Anti-Doping Agency reinstates Russia

___

Eddie Pells, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
West Central Midget Tigers sit atop conference standings
Next story
Ice fishing in style on Sylvan Lake

Just Posted

Young Sylvan Laker creates care packs for Victim Services

10-year-old Charlie Casado is creating care packs for children in need at Victim Services

Ice fishing in style on Sylvan Lake

Eddy McLean turned a camper into a luxurious fishing hut in just three months

‘Vicious’ dog attacks young Sylvan Lake girl

Nearby neighbours came to the aid of the girl who was attacked by a dog Friday afternoon

Plans in motion for this year’s Flags of Remembrance in Sylvan Lake

Al Cameron says the honour plaques are a very important part of the annual ceremony

WATCH: Sylvan Lake students experience Alberta Opera’s Pinocchio

Alberta Opera stopped by C.P. Blakely School on Feb. 12 to perform Pinocchio

VIDEO: Trudeau surprised, puzzled by Wilson-Raybould’s resignation

The justice minister resigned from the federal cabinet on Monday

Space agency picks ex-astronaut to figure out how to get people to Mars in one piece

Of Canada’s 10 retired astronauts, Dave Williams is one of only three who practised medicine

Leduc RCMP investigate robbery in City of Leduc

Bank robbery suspect passes note to teller demanding cash

Scientists think B.C.’s volcanoes hold the key to understanding its climate

They want to understand how ice sheets have behaved in British Columbia in the past

Michelle Obama’s Grammy appearance did not impress mom

Her mom asked if she had seen any of the ‘real stars’

Unhappy with deal, Trump still doesn’t expect a new shutdown

Lawmakers tentatively agreed to a deal that would provide nearly $1.4 billion for border barriers

Jason Kenney pushes for lower minimum wage for youth, alcohol servers

The United Conservative Party leaders says it would help struggling restaurants stay in business

Look south to discover the future climate of U.S., Canadian cities

Study finds comparisons for future climate of U.S., Canadian cities

Jody Wilson-Raybould resigns from cabinet

Wilson-Raybould’s letter does not say exactly why she’s quitting

Most Read