Newly formed Team Carey wins 2019 women’s provincial curling title

‘We’re very happy with how we played,’ says Carey

By Emily Jaycox

For the Independent

Team Carey won the 2019 Jiffy Lube Alberta Scotties Tournament of Hearts women’s curling provincials after defeating Team Rocque 8-3 in the final Sunday, Jan. 27 in Stettler.

Carey said her team feels “great” about the championship win and says winning your provincial is always a good feeling.

Carey won the provincial title in 2016 with a different team.

With just one season together, the provincial title is a nice feather in Team Carey’s cap.

“Certainly (winning provincials) was the goal when we put the team together so it’s nice to reach that in our first season.”

WATCH: Team Carey wins the 2019 Alberta Scotties. Beats Team Rocque during championship game in Stettler

The team includes Third Sarah Wilkes, Second Dana Ferguson and Lead Rachel Brown.

“We had a fairly strong week,” said Carey, adding the provincial title speaks for itself.

“We’re very happy with how we played.”

The Glencoe Curling Club team will now represent Alberta at the national Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Sydney, Nova Scotia from Feb. 16 to 24.

“Wearing your provincial jackets at the Scotties is a feeling that’s hard to put into words,” said Carey.

Defending provincial champs Team Scheidegger lost to 2-7 Carey in the A qualifier, but had two more chances to stay in the running.

“It was a fairly strong performance for us,” said Carey.

Scheidegger “struggled a bit in the middle,” and Carey was able to steal a few, and that “sealed the deal for us.”

Scheidegger was later eliminated by Team Marthaller in a C-side draw on Jan. 26.

WATCH: Alberta Scottie’s Tournament of Hearts kicks off in Stettler

An Alberta team hasn’t won consecutive provincial women’s title since Team Sweeting in 2014 and 2015.

Carey advanced to the championship game after a 10-2 victory over Team Rocque in the Page A-B playoff on Saturday.

They were undefeated in the A Event of the triple knockout stage with a 3-0 record.

Carey beat Team Rocque 8-3 in the final to take the provincial championship title.

“The final was a battle for sure.”

READ MORE: 2019 Alberta Scotties, hosted in Stettler, could be anybody’s bonspiel

Team Carey missed a couple of shots and they were “lucky enough to make it,” said Carey.

Carey says the event in Stettler was “awesome.”

“We were just treated like rock stars,” said Carey.

Team Sherrer, of the Lacombe Curling Club, the only team from Central Alberta to qualify for provincials, won their first game against Makichuk 8-5 in the A Event.

Their next contest was against Scheidegger, and they lost 8-1.

READ MORE: Lacombe’s Team Sherrer represents central Alberta at Alberta Scotties

They made it until the third day, Jan. 25, but were out of the contest after losing 6-7 to Marthaller in the third knockout.

With Carey winning Alberta and Fleury taking Manitoba, Scheidegger still has a chance to compete at nationals as the wildcard rink, if Homan wins Ontario.

For all scores visit www.albertacurling.ab.ca.

Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter

Send us news tips to:



lisa.joy@stettlerindependent.com

