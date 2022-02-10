Black Press reporter and NFL insider Erin Haluschak. (Black Press file photo)

Black Press reporter and NFL insider Erin Haluschak. (Black Press file photo)

NFL podcast: Black Press preview for Super Bowl LVI clash between Rams, Bengals

Haluschak, Wolf offer game predictions, MVP selections

The PQB News/VI Free Daily podcast PQBeat can be found here. You can also search ‘PQBeat’ on Spotify, Google Podcasts, iTunes or the Podcast App on your iPhone).

PQBeat · Erin Haluschak – Super Bowl Preview – 2:9:2022

For our latest installment (click the arrow in the top left of the above photo to listen), VI Daily/PQB News editor Philip Wolf and Black Press NFL expert Erin Haluschak preview Super Bowl LVI (Sunday, 3:30 p.m.) between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals. Included are game predictions, a breakdown of Joe Burrow’s swagger and also thoughts on Tom Brady’s recent retirement.

MORE: Listen to all PQBeat podcasts here.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

#PQBeatNFLPodcastvancouverisland

Previous story
Canadian Steven Dubois wins silver in short-track speedskating
Next story
Canada wins 2 Olympic silver, 2 bronze in a good day in Beijing

Just Posted

FILE - People gather in support of the trucker convoy protesting measures taken by authorities to curb the spread of COVID-19 and vaccine mandates at the Alberta Legislature in Edmonton on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Relief, caution and dismay around Alberta’s COVID-19 plan after lack of consultation

(File photo by Advocate staff)
A large bridge beam has fallen off a truck near Highway 2 in central Alberta

(Black Press file photo)
Alberta has 10 more deaths and 1,684 new cases of COVID-19

The proposed location for Adeara treatment centre. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News
Lacombe County meeting debated development of Sylvan Lake treatment centre