NHL 2020 PLAYOFFS

The Canadian Press

Sites, Dates and Times TBD

(rankings in parentheses based upon regular-season point percentages)

ROUND-ROBIN TOURNAMENT

(to determine first-round seedings)

Eastern Conference

Boston (1), Tampa Bay (2), Washington (3) and Philadelphia (4)

Western Conference

St. Louis (1), Colorado (2), Vegas (3) and Dallas (4)

___

PLAY-IN ROUND

(Best-of-5)

Eastern Conference

Pittsburgh (5) vs. Montreal (12)

Carolina (6) vs. N.Y. Rangers (11)

N.Y. Islanders (7) vs. Florida (10)

Toronto (8) vs. Columbus (9)

Western Conference

Edmonton (5) vs. Chicago (12)

Nashville (6) vs. Arizona (11)

Vancouver (7) vs. Minnesota (10)

Calgary (8) vs. Winnipeg (9)

NHL

