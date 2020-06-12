NHL 2020 PLAYOFFS
The Canadian Press
Sites, Dates and Times TBD
(rankings in parentheses based upon regular-season point percentages)
ROUND-ROBIN TOURNAMENT
(to determine first-round seedings)
Eastern Conference
Boston (1), Tampa Bay (2), Washington (3) and Philadelphia (4)
Western Conference
St. Louis (1), Colorado (2), Vegas (3) and Dallas (4)
___
PLAY-IN ROUND
(Best-of-5)
Eastern Conference
Pittsburgh (5) vs. Montreal (12)
Carolina (6) vs. N.Y. Rangers (11)
N.Y. Islanders (7) vs. Florida (10)
Toronto (8) vs. Columbus (9)
Western Conference
Edmonton (5) vs. Chicago (12)
Nashville (6) vs. Arizona (11)
Vancouver (7) vs. Minnesota (10)
Calgary (8) vs. Winnipeg (9)
