NHL says 26 players have tested positive for COVID-19 since June 8

NHL says 26 players have tested positive for COVID-19 since June 8

TORONTO — The NHL says 26 players have tested positive for COVID-19 since Phase 2 of its return-to-play protocol started June 8.

The numbers released Monday include four new cases in addition to 11 positive results previously announced June 19. The league added it’s also aware of 11 other players testing positive outside of Phase 2 over the last three weeks.

The NHL said it’s conducted in excess of 1,450 tests for COVID-19 on more than 250 players during Phase 2, which has seen practice facilities open for voluntary on- and off-ice workouts in small groups under strict health and safety guidelines.

Four separate teams announced a total of 10 positive tests for the novel coronavirus in the spring — five from Ottawa, three from Colorado, and one each from Pittsburgh and Boston.

The league and the NHL Players’ Association continue to negotiate plans for a resumption of the pandemic-delayed 2019-20 season, including health and safety measures, and the location of two hub cities that will combine to host 24 clubs.

The opening of training camps, which represent Phase 3 of the return-to-play protocol, is scheduled for July 10. If all goes well, it’s hoped the season will then resume later that month or in early August.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 29, 2020.

The Canadian Press

NHL

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Sylvan Lake woman ranked nationally in off-road enduro racing
Next story
Ujiri confident in restart, saying ‘the NBA is a seriously well-oiled machine’

Just Posted

Central zone has four active COVID-19 cases

No active cases in City of Lacombe, Red Deer County, Sylvan Lake, Lacombe County

Sylvan Lake Catholic schools part of “social justice projects”

Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools assisted a list of organizations including Bethany Sylvan Lake

Sylvan Lake woman ranked nationally in off-road enduro racing

Courtney Schmale has finished third in the Canadian Motorcycle Association’s Women’s Expert class

COVID-19: Central zone at three active cases

City of Red Deer has one active case

Gov’t of Alberta confirms 69 new COVID-19 cases

520 confirmed cases are currently active in the province

P.E.I. sees rise in anti-outsider sentiment as COVID-19 travel restrictions ease

P.E.I. sees rise in anti-outsider sentiment as COVID-19 travel restrictions ease

Tories ask auditor general to probe ‘outsourcing’ of $900M student aid program

Tories ask auditor general to probe ‘outsourcing’ of $900M student aid program

Canada commits $300M to global COVID-19 fight but PM urged to spend $1.5 billion

Canada commits $300M to global COVID-19 fight but PM urged to spend $1.5 billion

Despite pandemic, country figuring out different ways to celebrate Canada Day

Despite pandemic, country figuring out different ways to celebrate Canada Day

Caught in U.S. COVID-19 surge, Canadian ex-pats hunker down, spare a thought for home

Caught in U.S. COVID-19 surge, Canadian ex-pats hunker down, spare a thought for home

New models show COVID-19 progress but with ‘hotspots’ to monitor

New models show COVID-19 progress but with ‘hotspots’ to monitor

Feds reviewing COVID-19 aid to prep for potential second wave, Trudeau say

Feds reviewing COVID-19 aid to prep for potential second wave, Trudeau say

GOP lawmakers urge action after Russia-Afghanistan briefing

GOP lawmakers urge action after Russia-Afghanistan briefing

Most Read