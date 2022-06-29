Night 1 of chucks at Ponoka Stampede

Chanse Viden in the lead after first night of chuckwagon races

Tuesday, June 28 was the first leg of chuckwagon racing’s unofficial “Triple Crown” at one of chuckwagon racing’s biggest and most prestigious events – the Ponoka Stampede.

It was a cool night with a little rain, but an entertaining evening of racing for the Ponoka Stampede fans nonetheless.

Chanse Vigen opened up the 2022 Ponoka Stampede with the fast time of the night with a 1:15.44.

Coming off barrel number 1 in the seventh heat, Vigen — driving the Busted Ladies Lingerie outfit — placed first on the night by 48 one-hundredths of a second over former Ponoka Stampede Champion Doug Irvine.

2019 Ponoka Champion Mark Sutherland was third, Troy Flad placed fourth, with Kris Molle rounding out the top five for the night.

The top eight in the aggregate after Friday night’s run will go into the semi-final round on Saturday in heats 7 and 9. The top four times from the semi-final round on July 2 will go into the Tommy Dorchester Championship Final Heat where the winner will take home the 2017 Ponoka Stampede Championship.

Visit www.halfmileofhell.com for more information.

