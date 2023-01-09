Calgary Stampeders' Zack Williams (67), Malik Henry (82) and Sean McEwen (51) celebrate Henry's touchdown against the B.C. Lions during the second half of a CFL football game in Vancouver, on Friday, November 12, 2021. Canadian offensive lineman Williams signed a two-year contract extension with the Calgary Stampeders on Monday. Williams, a 2019 third-round CFL draft pick, was eligible to become a free agent next month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Offensive lineman Williams re-signs with Stampeders, Good-Jones released to NFL

Canadian offensive lineman Zack Williams signed a two-year contract extension with the Calgary Stampeders on Monday.

Williams, a 2019 third-round CFL draft pick, was eligible to become a free agent next month.

“We’re excited to bring Zack back for two more years and for him to continue his development as a key piece of one of the top O-line groups in the CFL,” Stampeders GM/head coach Dave Dickenson said in a statement. “We want players like Zack on our team, and we look forward to watching him work in 2023.”

Williams started all 18 regular-season games at left guard in 2022. Calgary’s offensive line allowed a league-low 17 sacks while the Stampeders averaged a CFL-high 135.3 rushing yards per game.

Calgary’s Ka’Deem Carey led the league in rushing last season with 1,088 yards.

“I’m just really thankful to be a part of a great organization,” said Williams. “I’m proud to represent the white horse and I’m excited to be back.”

Williams played collegiately at the University of Manitoba and was a 2018 Canada West all-star.

Also, the Stampeders announced Monday the club released American offensive lineman Julian Good-Jones to let him pursue a National Football League opportunity.

Calgary announced a one-year contact extension for Good-Jones last week.

After joining the Stampeders in 2021, Good-Jones played 22 regular-season games and two playoff contests in two seasons.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
This Korean-Canadian curler wants to make the sport more diverse. Here’s how.

Just Posted

File photo
Town to host open house focused on this year’s budget

Pictured here is a scene from the upcoming The Lakeshore Drive Show, set to hit Youtube this March. Photo submitted
Sylvan Lake’s Lakeshore Drive to be chronicled in Youtube series

Castor’s Lynn Sabo, and her store, The Purple Platypus, won the ‘most improved’ category of the Community Futures social media marketing challenge which took place in November. (Photo submitted)
Community Futures East Parkland announces social media marketing challenge winners

File photo
Alberta RCMP issue more than 2,200 tickets over the holiday season