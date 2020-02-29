Oil Kings shutout Rebels 4-0

It was a rough ride for Jayden Grubbe and the Red Deer Rebels against the Edmonton Oil Kings on Feb. 29, 2020. (Todd Colin Vaughan /LACOMBE EXPRESS)

Red Deer Rebels 0 – 4 Edmonton Oil Kings

The Red Deer Rebels (22-31-2-3) came into their game against the Edmonton Oil Kings (40-10-6-4) winners of their last four, but losers of their last six game against Edmonton.

After extending their win streak to four with a 2-1 win over the Winnipeg Ice the night before, the Rebels were hoping to have momentum against the Central Division-leading Oil Kings.

That momentum would not carry into the first period, as special teams would continue to haunt the Rebels.

After going 1/27 on the powerplay this year against their northern rivals, the Rebels would extend that to 1/29 in the first period, while also giving up a powerplay goal to Riley Sawchuk for his 24th on the year and a penalty shot to Carter Souch for his 18th of the year.

The Rebels would have two more cracks on the powerplay, but were still unable to slip one past Oil Kings netminder Beck Warm. Luckily for the Rebels, Ethan Anders held steady between the pipes to keep this one knotted at 2-0 heading into the third.

The Rebels would continue to struggle in the third period, ultimately giving up a goal to Dylan Guenther to make it 3-0, followed by an empty-net goal by David Kope to end the game at 4-0.

“We needed to push harder but we stayed in it to the end. We kept battling and I thought the last 30 minutes we played pretty well,” Coach Brent Sutter said.

Beck stopped 26 shots to pick up his 19th win of the season, while Anders stopped 31 in the loss.

“We kept it tight and our goaltender had moments where he played really well. We just didn’t generate a whole lot of offence,” Sutter said.

Sutter was frustrated with a late play after the Rebels picked up an instigator penalty after Cameron Hausinger laid a clean hit leading to an Oil Kings cross-check.

“I don’t understand that at all. I don’t get that. Cam makes a great hit in the neutral zone and the guy comes over and cross-checks him twice and lunges like he wants to fight. Cam drops his gloves and then they put us short-handed on that. I think that is a joke,” Sutter said.

The Rebels go to play the Spokane Chiefs on March 6, followed by the Swift Current Broncos on March 7. They will then hit the road to play the Medicine Hat Tigers on March 10.

The Oil Kings play next on March 4 against the Chiefs.



