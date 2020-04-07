Oilers forward Colby Cave in medically-induced coma after suffering brain bleed

Oilers forward Colby Cave in medically-induced coma after suffering brain bleed

The Edmonton Oilers say forward Colby Cave is out of emergency surgery after suffering a brain bleed.

The team posted on Twitter that doctors removed a colloid cyst that was causing pressure on Cave’s brain on Tuesday.

He remains in a medically-induced coma at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto.

Cave’s wife, Emily, said earlier on Instagram that doctors were “fighting to keep him alive” in surgery. She called Monday and Tuesday the worst days of her life.

“We need a miracle,” Emily Cave wrote. “Please pray for my husband and best friend.”

A 25-year-old from Battleford, Sask., Cave scored once in 11 appearances with Edmonton this season. He has 11 goals and 23 points in 44 games with the American Hockey League’s Bakersfield Condors.

Cave’s agent, Jason Davidson, confirmed in an email to The Canadian Press that the situation doesn’t appear to be linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Oilers posted Cave’s goal — an impressive rush down the right wing that saw him beat a Pittsburgh defender and stuff the puck past Penguins netminder Matt Murray — on Twitter.

“Colby is an awesome person who scored an awesome goal for us this season,” the team said. “The entire Oilers family is sending you all our love and strength right now.”

Cave played five seasons with the Western Hockey League’s Swift Current Broncos before joining the Boston Bruins’ organization for the 2014-15 season. The Oilers claimed Cave off waivers on Jan. 15, 2019.

“Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with alum Colby Cave, his wife Emily, his friends, family and all of the lives Caver has touched,” the Broncos said on Twitter.

Cave has four goals and five assists over 67 NHL games with Boston and Edmonton.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 7, 2020.

The Canadian Press

