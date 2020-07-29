ormer NHL coach Mike Babcock joins Vermont as adviser to coaching staff

Former NHL coach Mike Babcock is joining the University of Vermont’s men’s hockey program as an adviser to the coaching staff.

The Catamounts said on their website that Babcock will be “a resource for the coaching staff, lending his experience and perspective as one of the top hockey minds in the world.”

Babcock was fired by the Toronto Maple Leafs Nov. 20 after the team struggled to a 9-10-4 start.

He has an NHL record of 700-418-19 with Toronto, Detroit and Anaheim, leading the Red Wings to a Stanley Cup title in 2008.

Internationally, Babcock led Canada to Olympic titles in 2010 and 2014. He also coached Canada to a world junior title in 1997, a world championship in 2004 and a World Cup title in 2016.

Catamounts head coach Todd Woodcroft was on Babcock’s coaching staff at the 2004 world championship, and both are graduates of McGill University.

“Mike and I have been connected for over 15 years and our network goes back even further to our McGill University experience,” Woodcroft said on the team’s website. “He is a premier coach across any athletic platform and as a coaching staff we are very fortunate to be able to draw from his experiences.

“Mike’s knowledge, his network and above all else, the modern lens he uses to look at the game of hockey will help accelerate the progression of our entire program.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2020.

The Canadian Press

hockey

