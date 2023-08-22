Pair of Stettler swimmers represent region at Alberta Summer Games

Zone four head coach Jarek Bursik poses with two Stettler swimmers, Avery Lynn of Stettler, left, and David Busik, right. (Photo submitted)

By Carson Ellis

For the Independent

The Alberta Summer Games took place in Okotoks and Black Diamond Alta.

Running from July 21 to July 23, more than 5,000 people — 3,000 of which were athletes — were on hand for the opening ceremonies. Participants aged 11-17 from eight different zones in the province came together and competed in 14 different sports.

Two members of the Stettler Tsunami Swim Club were able to compete in the games this year. Avery Lynn, 11, of Stettler, and David Bursik, 13, of Castor. Bursik’s dad Jarek was also one of the coaches with the Zone 4 Swim Team. He said it was a great experience for him to be a part of.

David competed in four events; the 50-metre freestyle, the 50-metre backstroke, the 100-metre freestyle, and the 500-metre breaststroke. In the end, he earned three silver medals as well as a gold medal for the 500-metre breaststroke.

Bursik noted, “I was very happy when told I made it.”

Bursik says in addition to swimming, he likes being outside and spending time with people. He also enjoys reading and playing with his Legos. He enjoys swimming and says he learned a lot from the other swimmers and coaches at the Summer Games. He would like to qualify for provincials sometime in the future.

Teammate Avery Lynn competed in the 100-metre freestyle, 100-metre butterfly, 400-metre freestyle, 50-metre butterfly, 50-metre freestyle, and 100-metre individual medley (IM) where you swim all four competitive strokes. Lynn says she improved her times in five of her six races. Lynn started swimming when she was six and has been serious about it since. She said it felt pretty good to be at the Summer Games.

Lynn says she enjoyed the chance to represent her zone and her town. It was also a great experience for her to be able to have her own coach there, as well as her friend David.

There were many other things the two enjoyed but Lynn noted “I don’t have all the words for it.”

Both swimmers say that they get a lot of enjoyment out of their sport. They enjoy competing and have friends in the club.

They both hope to have the chance to compete in major events again, such as other Summer Games and Provincial Championships.

Sports

Avery Lynn, left, and David Bursik, right, represented zone four in swimming at the Alberta Summer Games in July. (Photo submitted)