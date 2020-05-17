In a return to official live tournament golf after the coronavirus epidimic, Park Hyun-kung shot a final-round 67 Sunday to win the Korean Ladies Professional Golf tournament by one stroke. AP photo

Park Hyun-kyung wins Korean title in return to live golf

The tournament was played without fans and with players using hand sanitizers

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — In a return to official live tournament golf after the coronavirus epidimic, Park Hyun-kung shot a final-round 67 Sunday to win the Korean Ladies Professional Golf tournament by one stroke.

Park had a four-round total of 17-under 271 on the Lakewood Country Club course.

Bae Seon-woo (68) and Lim Hee-jeong (71), who led by three strokes after the third round, were tied for second.

The tournament was played without fans and with players using hand sanitizers and following social-distancing rules. Caddies wore masks and players were allowed to play without them.

On Sunday, when players finished their rounds, most gave each other fist or elbow pumps instead of the usual hugs or hand shakes.

Coronavirus

Most Read