Parkland beach enjoyed a day of good old pond hockey and tournament

The 1st Annual Parkland Beach Classic 4 on 4 Hockey Tournament hosted by Rimbey’s Triangle Construction Inc. Feb. 20 offered a reason for locals to step outdoors and indulge in a day of activities, hockey, and socializing.

“The event was excellent for the community because it brought a lot of people out and together that typically don’t come out a lot in winter or even at all. So it was great to see neighbours and friends from the area getting together to enjoy a winter event,” said Scott Rattray, co-owner of Triangle Construction Inc. “The tournament was a huge success,” he added.

The approximately seven-hour-long event started around 9 a.m. with a total of six games consisting of two 20-minute periods each. The attendance was anywhere between 50-120 people at any given time, said Rattray.

Birch Bay Offsiders, Aspen Cove Oilers, RV Heaven Selects, Parkland Beavers, W5 Warriors and RV Heaven Hooligans competed in the tournament. The Aspen Cove Oilers bagged the first place trophy.

“The weather started out a bit windy with light snow but by the final game the sun was out and everyone was really enjoying themselves,” said Rattray. “Despite the colder temperatures it was a good old pond hockey tournament with lots of smiles and people enjoying the outdoors,” he added.

The players and fans also sang O’Canada before the final game.

“This was such an amazing event. We can’t wait to have this as our annual family day tradition. Hats off to all involved, it was a great time,” shared event attendee Erin Husseloff in a Facebook post.

The event was made possible with support from local volunteers and businesses including Sylvan Lake’s Sunbelt Rentals, Central Sharpening, Jorgys Hotspot, Rimbey Napa, Big Hill Services and Arena Supplies, Summer Village of Parkland Beach, Rimbey’s Buist Chevrolet, Silverstar Septic, and Liba Racing.

“It was a learning curve this year but everyone is excited for the second Annual Parkland Beach Classic Hockey tournament which will be bigger and better,” said Rattray. “As for the 2nd Annual Parkland Beach Softball tournament this summer, we already have two teams registered and it’s expected to fill up quickly,” he added.

To register for the summer softball tournament or next year’s hockey tournament email Rattray at info@triangleconstructioninc.com. For further event information go to 1st Annual Parkland Beach Classic 4 on 4 Hockey Tournament Facebook page.

Submitted photo