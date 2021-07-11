Patios prepared for England and Italy fans as teams battle for Euro 2020 final

Owners of Italian restaurants and English pubs said they expect their patios to fill up

Italy soccer fans watch their team lose 4-0 to Spain in the UEFA Euro 2012 soccer championship final, at Cafe Diplomatico in Toronto, Sunday, July 1, 2012. Owners of Italian restaurants and English pubs said they expect their patios to fill up for the final match of this year’s Euro cup between Italy and England, at least to the capacity allowed under remaining rules meant to curb the spread of COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michelle Siu

The looming Euro Cup final between England and Italy will give Canadian soccer fans a chance to revive the celebratory spirit so common in the pre-pandemic era, as relaxed public health restrictions across the country have restaurant-owners gearing up for a busy day — and potentially even busier night.

Rocco Mastrangelo, who owns Cafe Diplomatico in Toronto, said the championship series has reminded him of his restaurant’s days before the pandemic hit.

“I’m excited, and have butterflies in my stomach. We opened reservations especially for the final’s night and we’re completely booked with 160 people, which is a big chunk of our patio’s total capacity,” he said.

Mastrangelo tried to acquire a permit to expand his business to set up more tables for the night, but it was denied due to on-going COVID-19 restrictions.

“Let’s just say, if Italy wins, we’ll be partying all night,” he said.

The game, set to get underway at 3 p.m. EDT, will mark England’s first time in the final of a major international competition since winning the 1966 World Cup, so supporters are also expected to line up outside British pubs across Canada.

The Queen & Beaver Public House in Toronto is expecting a full house throughout Sunday.

“It’s exciting to think that England could win,” said Neil Massey, the restaurant’s manager. “Capacities are still capped because of COVID-19, which is why we’re not taking reservations, but I’m expecting to see very long lines.”

Pub Bishop & Bagg, meanwhile, is in a somewhat unusual situation. The British-style pub is located near Montreal’s Little Italy neighbourhood, so manager Megan Turcotte expects to see supporters of both teams.

“People are super excited, it brings everyone together,” she said. “They drink a lot and they are loud. Some even sit in the streets and watch from afar on our televisions.”

Roland Lamote of Montreal said he played soccer when he was younger, but now watching the games keeps him going.

He’s lived in Little Italy his whole life, so rooting for Italy feels like supporting his home team, he said.

“With the Montreal Canadiens, I was so, so so disappointed,” Lamote said, refering to the National Hockey League team’s recent defeat in the Stanley Cup final. “But at least we have this football game now.”

Italian Anthony Colaniro, also of Montreal, has never seen Italy win the Euro cup before and doesn’t want to miss his chance.

“It’s all about Italy, of course!” he said. “I will be watching the game with my family — 20 people — and a lot of food!”

The desire for celebration throughout the Euro cup has driven customers to Ottawa’s Pub Italia in droves, manager Kirsten Wright said, but as the restaurant gets busier, some new challenges are arising.

“We’ve been having serious trouble with staffing shortages, and just making sure our patios can fit all our customers,” Wright said. “If we took reservations for Sunday, we’d have been booked up in minutes.”

—with files from Virginie Ann in Montreal.

Rhythm Sachdeva, The Canadian Press

