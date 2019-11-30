Pats hand Rebels fourth straight loss

Rebels will look to regroup against Calgary tomorrow night

The Red Deer Rebels (7-14-0-3) came into their game desperately needing a win against the Regina Pats (5-16-2-0) after dropping three games in a row, the latest being a 6-4 decision in Swift Current.

One week after giving up 11 goals in an 11-2 loss to the Lethbridge Hurricanes, the Rebels were looking to begin generating offence against an opponent who have struggled to defend thus far in the 2019.

Luckily for the Rebels, offence would be there in first period, but so would inexperience from 16-year-old-old Netminder Chase Coward.

Ethan Sakowich and Chris Douglas would both score in the frame that saw the Rebels outshoot the Pats 18-6, however, Regina would score on three of their six chances with Ty Kolle scoring two goals and Carson Denomie adding the other.

“We created a lot of offence, had a lot of scoring chances and were pretty good in our own zone,” Head Coach Brent Sutter said.

The Rebels would continue to dominate possession and shots, but Regina would continue to dominate the scoreboard in the second, after Coward was pulled in favour of Byron Fancy.

“It is a good experience for a young goalie to be in that first period. He said after the period that everything is so much quicker here than it is in midget hockey. It was hard for him, but it was great experience for him,” Sutter said.

Pat Robbie Holmes would score the only goal of the period for either team, extending the Regina lead to 4-2 heading into the final frame.

The Rebels would continue to dominate but fail to capitalize. Cameron Hausinger would score on the powerplay to bring it within one and Sutter would pull the goalie to create a 6-on-4 advantage late in the period, but it wasn’t enough to stop the Regina Pats from claiming their sixth win of the year.

Sutter was disapointed with the result given the Rebels effort.

“We played well. We had a chance out-shooting them two to one. I thought we did a good job in a lot of areas,” he said.

Max Paddock stopped 45 shots for the win; while Fancy and Coward stopped 17 and three respectively.

Sutter couldn’t provide a timeline for the return of starter Ethan Anders.

“He certainly won’t be ready Wednesday and I don’t even know if he will be ready next weekend. We will have to see,” he said.

The Rebels go on to face-off against the Calgary Hitmen tomorrow night in Red Deer; while the Pats will head north to take on Edmonton.


