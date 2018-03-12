PeeWee B Lakers bring home Tier 4 North banner

The Lakers defeated Carstairs in the best two out of three series

Front(left-right): Ryder Moberg, Avery Weik Middle: Nick Lafreniere, Hayden Cairney, Drake Olineck, Avery Heaton, Aiden Komarniski, Aydan Slade, Jaden L’Hirondelle, Kyler Olsen, Gavin Hyde. Back: Coach Zenon Komarniski, Coach Mike Olineck, Layten Francis, Rene Simon, Coach Nick Heaton, Brandon Quayle, Coach Colin Cairney, Coach Daryl Hyde. Submitted by Team Manager Corrine Olineck

The Sylvan Lake Strategis Accounting PeeWee B Lakers defeated the Carstairs Rocky Mountain Renegades in a best two out of three series in two games this past weekend to bring home the Central Alberta Hockey League PeeWee Tier 4 North banner.

The Lakers had a come-back win in Eckville, the evening of March 2, winning 8-5 after Carstairs had a 3-0 lead at the beginning of the second period.

Game 2 was played in Crossfield where the teams battled hard to win the game 5-4 in overtime. Carstairs scored the tying goal with 18 seconds remaining in the third but Sylvan Lake battled back with a nice pass from defenseman Drake Olineck to forward Layten Francis who scored the winning goal.

The Lakers finished first in league regular season, and also put Kneehill out in the first round of playoffs 2-0.

-Article submitted

