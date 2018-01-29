One of the Lakers’ 50 shots on goal during their game against the Chiefs. Photo by Myra Nicks/Sylvan Lake News

PeeWee B Lakers win with high shots on goal

The Lakers won 4 -2 against the Kneehill Chiefs Jan. 28

The PeeWee B Lakers won against the Three Hills Kneehill Chiefs 4-2, Jan. 28.

With incredibly high shots on goal during the first period of the game, the Chiefs didn’t have much of a chance against the Lakers. The Lakers had 50 shots on goal to the Chiefs’ 23.

Lakers’ Layten Francis scored the first goal with assistance from teammate Nick Lafreniere. Near the end of the first period Laker Rene Simon scored their second goal, assisted by teammate Drake Olineck.

The Lakers scored their third goal closer to the end of second period with Simon making his second goal of the game and teammate, Gavin Hyde, assisting. Meanwhile the Chiefs used the second period to add five penalty points with cross checking, body checking, and head contact calls. The Laker’s racked up three penalty points during the second period with cross checking, unsportsmanlike conduct and tripping calls.

The Chiefs’ Denver Folland scored the team’s first goal a few minutes into third period, assisted by teammate Ethan Koch. Koch made the team’s second and final goal with 9:20 on the clock.

Despite all their shots on goal, the Lakers didn’t score as high as might be expected. However, they won the game with a little over eight minutes left in the game with Simon’s hat trick goal assisted by teammates Aiden Komarniski and Kyler Olsen.


