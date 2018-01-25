Five cheerleaders headed to Niagra in the spring

The Sylvan Laker girls are to compete in the 2018 Canadian Finals

Five Sylvan Lakers are officially on Ignite, the Senior 4 Co-Ed cheerleading and tumbling team: Zoey Longman, Morgan Applegate, Kennedie Miles and Marissa Young and Ashley Demarsh.

The team was finalized after they earned their bid to the finals after competing in the Cold Snap & Cheer Championships Jan. 20-21 in Edmonton.

The young women will compete against close to 30 other Canadian teams in the 2018 Canadian Finals in Niagra Falls, Ontario on April 7.

The owner of Premier Academy Cheerleading & Tumbling, Riana Luck is proud of the work of the young women, their teammates and coaches.

“The determination this team has shown and the commitment of their coaches, Matthew Wiggins, Tatyana Rideout and Kierra Pelz has been outstanding. We are so proud to have each of them representing Premier on the National stage,” she said.



