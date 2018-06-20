Photo: HJ Cody girls soccer team participates in tournament

This past Saturday, June 16, the HJ Cody Lakers girls soccer team took home a bronze medal after defeating CACHS in the Central Alberta High School Soccer League Year End Tournament. Photo Submitted

The soccer team played in the Central Alberta High School Soccer League Year End Tournament

By Megan Roth

