The Zone 4 Alberta 55 plus Spring Games were held in Camrose May 18-20

When hearing about the Zone 4 Alberta 55 plus Camrose Spring Games, these two twin sisters decided to enter. Now one lives in Sylvan Lake and the other in Camrose, but that didn’t deter them.

Winning a Silver medal in crib- doubles is Ruth Repchinski from Camrose and Esther Hnatiw from Sylvan Lake.

This was the duo’s first time entering an Alberta 55 plus Games, and they were so thrilled to have won a medal.