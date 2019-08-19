The horses were buckin’ during the Saddle Bronc event at the 5th Annual Alix Rodeo. (Todd Colin Vaughan/LACOMBE EXPRESS)

PHOTOS: 5th Annual Alix rodeo bucks the competition

Cowboys and cowgirls risked it all at the Alix Rodeo

Results coming soon from the 5th Annual Alix Rodeo.

More to come…

 

Cowboys took part in the 13-15 Steer Riding event during the fifth annual Alix Rodeo held over the weekend. (Todd Colin Vaughan/LACOMBE EXPRESS)

The audience was up close and personal during th 13-15 Steer Riding event at the Alix rodeo. (Todd Colin Vaughan/LACOMBE EXPRESS)

Some of the livestock at the 5th Annual Alix Rodeo were crafty enough to avoid the cowboys and cowgirls during the Team Roping event. (Todd Colin Vaughan/LACOMBE EXPRESS)

Team Ropers at the 5th Annual Alix Rodeo using pin-point accurany to rein in livestock. (Todd Colin Vaughan/LACOMBE EXPRESS)

Cowgirls were roundin’ the barrels at the 5th Annual Alix Rodeo. (Todd Colin Vaughan/LACOMBE EXPRESS)

Previous story
Top Canadian canoeist Laurence Vincent Lapointe suspended for doping violation

Just Posted

Town of Sylvan Lake looking at lake usage in new survey

The Town is in talks to contract part of the lake, but has to have a plan for water usage first

WATCH: RCMP Musical Ride in Lacombe supports Blackfalds Food Bank, Blackfalds FCSS Winter Coat program

Lacombe Ag grounds recently played host to the ride.

Over 1,000 barrel racers pouring into Ponoka next week for ABRA Finals

The Alberta Barrel Racing Association Finals will be held at the Calnash Ag Event Centre Aug. 19-25

It’s our lake too, eh?

The Sylvan Lake Watershed Society contributes a weekly column about many aspects of the lake

Sylvan Lake rallies around 3-year-old boy with brain tumour

A GoFundMe Campaign and silent auction has raised around $45,000 for the Bellavance family

QUIZ: How much do you remember about Woodstock?

Weekend music festival in Bethel, New York, was held 50 years ago

PHOTOS: 5th Annual Alix rodeo bucks the competition

Cowboys and cowgirls risked it all at the Alix Rodeo

Scheer repeats call on RCMP to investigate Trudeau’s actions in SNC affair

Ethics watchdog Mario Dion found that Trudeau violated the Conflict of Interest Act

Maxime Bernier tells party faithful he will make it into the leaders’ debates

The People’s Party of Canada does not meet the current requirements

Wetaskiwin RCMP arrest two in Camrose after report of suspicious persons

Fugitives try to flee on ATVS, one allegedly steals police car

Advocates ‘internationalize’ the fight to free Raif Badawi from Saudi prison

Raif Badawi was arrested on June 17, 2012, and was later sentenced to 1,000 lashes and 10 years in jail for his online criticism of Saudi clerics

Canada ‘disappointed’ terror suspect’s British citizenship revoked

Jack Letts, who was dubbed “Jihadi Jack” by the U.K. media, has been detained in a Kurdish prison for about two years

Chrystia Freeland condemns violence in Hong Kong, backs right to peaceful assembly

There have been months of protests in the semi-autonomous region

‘It’s just the freedom:’ Paralyzed Broncos player pursuing life on the water

The former Humboldt Broncos goaltender, who started in the net when he was nine, was paralyzed last year

Most Read