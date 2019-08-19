PHOTOS: 5th Annual Alix rodeo bucks the competition

Cowboys and cowgirls risked it all at the Alix Rodeo

The horses were buckin’ during the Saddle Bronc event at the 5th Annual Alix Rodeo. (Todd Colin Vaughan/LACOMBE EXPRESS)

Results coming soon from the 5th Annual Alix Rodeo.

More to come…

Cowboys took part in the 13-15 Steer Riding event during the fifth annual Alix Rodeo held over the weekend. (Todd Colin Vaughan/LACOMBE EXPRESS)

The audience was up close and personal during th 13-15 Steer Riding event at the Alix rodeo. (Todd Colin Vaughan/LACOMBE EXPRESS)

Some of the livestock at the 5th Annual Alix Rodeo were crafty enough to avoid the cowboys and cowgirls during the Team Roping event. (Todd Colin Vaughan/LACOMBE EXPRESS)

Team Ropers at the 5th Annual Alix Rodeo using pin-point accurany to rein in livestock. (Todd Colin Vaughan/LACOMBE EXPRESS)