Sylvan Laker’s Ryan Rauch helps set up the Laker’s final goal of the game.

Photos: Atom C Lakers win 6-1 against Eagles

The Sylvan Lake and Eckville teams faced off over the weekend

By Myra Nicks

The Sylvan Lake and Eckville teams faced off over the weekend

Previous story
Sylvan Lake hosts second round of ice racing championships
Next story
Atom C Lakers win 6-1 against Eagles

Just Posted

Atom C Lakers win 6-1 against Eagles

The Sylvan Lake and Eckville teams faced off over the weekend

Photos: A feast for students on Shrove Tuesday

Students from Ecole Mother Teresa School were treated to pancakes for Shrove Tuesday

No funding for Quiet Enjoyment Initiative from council

Town Council did not pass a motion to provide a grant to the QEI Monday night

WATCH: Red Deerians gather at rally for Colten Boushie

“There’s no representation, there’s nothing for us.”

Maskwacis RCMP seize firearm, cocaine during search warrant

RCMP report four people arrested, shotgun, drugs seized

Sylvan Lake hosts second round of ice racing championships

Racers from all over Alberta and B.C. competed Feb. 11

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Seattle is one step closer to pursuing NHL franchise

Seattle group formally files for NHL expansion franchise

Sylvan Lake hosts second round of ice racing championships

Racers from all over Alberta and B.C. competed Feb. 11

Trudeau government to table budget Feb. 27 as Canada faces uncertainty

Finance minister’s fall fiscal statement predicted deficit of $18.4 billion in 2017-18

Notley launches more ways to fight B.C.’s pipeline stance

A series of online tools includes a petition to ‘Keep Canada Working’

Kim Campbell says female broadcasters should not bare arms

Former Canadian prime minister says women should cover up on TV

‘Canada does not treat us right’ says Trump

Trump says ‘Canada does not treat us right’ as he threatens new global tax

Trudeau says anti-black racism exists in Canada

PM says time to recognize anti-black racism exists, work to ensure equality

Most Read