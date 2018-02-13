Sylvan Laker’s Ryan Rauch helps set up the Laker’s final goal of the game.

Atom C Lakers win 6-1 against Eagles

The Sylvan Lake and Eckville teams faced off over the weekend

The Atom C Sylvan Lake Lakers dominated the Eckville Eagles, winning 6 – 1 in their Feb. 11 game at the Eckville Arena. With Sylvan Lake’s 30 shots on goal to Eckville’s 4, the Eagles didn’t have a chance to get off the ground.

The Laker’s Gabriel Bilodeau made the team’s first goal, assisted by teammates Ryder Rauch and Lucas Brinston. Minutes later Ryder scored the Laker’s second goal with help from Bryce Gauthier and Caleb Hilman.

The Eagles received two penalties for tripping in the first period but no goals. The Lakers received one tripping penalty during first period.

The Lakers kept hammering the Eagle’s goalie with shots and scored their third goal about half-way through the second period. Drake Straus shot the goal in off a feed from Harper Francis. A couple more tripping penalties were given to the Lakers and one tripping and one slashing penalty went to the Eagles.

The Lakers got their fourth goal well into third period with Caleb Hilman, making the shot. Hilman headed towards a hat trick with another goal soon after, assisted by teammate Clay Christians. Two minutes after his second goal, Hilman got his hat trick after scoring a goal with assistance from teammates Straus and Ryder Rauch.

The Eagles managed to score one goal with two minutes left in the game, with Jacylnn Oslund sending the puck into the net, assisted by teammates Griffen Thomas and Mason New. In the final period the Eagles received on hooking penalty and the Lakers received one tripping penalty.


Photos: Atom C Lakers win 6-1 against Eagles

