Quarterback for the Sylvan Lake Bears, Marek Filipek, calls out the play late in the first quarter of the Bears’ home opener on Sept. 29. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

PHOTOS: Bears take on Strathmore Badgers at home

The Sylvan Lake Bears had their home opener Sept. 29 versus the Strathmore Badgers

By Megan Roth

The Sylvan Lake Bears had their home opener Sept. 29 versus the Strathmore Badgers

 

Wide receiver Jayden McLean runs the ball for a first down and brings the bears within 20 yards of the goal line. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

