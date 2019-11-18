PHOTOS: Bull riding finals take over Sylvan Lake

Justin Siemens holds on as the bull he is riding bursts from the gate in the championship round, Saturday night. Rimbey’s Siemens was one of two cowboys from the Alberta town to make it to the finals. Kyle Primeau flys off the back of his bull in the final round of the competition, Saturday night. Primeau was in the running for Finals Champion, but was knocked off before the eight-second buzzer. Photos by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News Shay Marks shows off his novelty cheque for $10,000, which he won for being named the Finals Champion, Nov. 16. Marks’s final score was 251.5 points. Dayton Johnston jumps off his bull after the eight-second buzzer in the first round of competition, Friday night. Johnston lead the first night with 85.5 points. Sylvan Lake country artist Dylan Gillett performs during the cabaret following the bull riding event Friday night. Marcos Gloria, centre, poses with Mayor Sean McIntyre and Russell Friend, president of Bull Riders Canada after being named the BRC Nation Champion, Nov. 16. Going into the finals, Gloria was in first place in the standings. Aaron Roy holds on with all his might as his bull bucks and leaps to try and dislodge him. Dylan Gillett opens for Renegade Station at the BRC Finals Cabaret, Nov. 15. Logan Biever keeps a tight grip on the reins as his bucking bull tried everything to get him off his back, including leaping into the air. Biever was roughly one point shy of winning the BRC Finals Championship title. Hailing from the South American country of Paraguay, Fabian Dueck went a little horizontal before falling off his bull in the championship round. Tyson Salmon tries to compensate for the erratic movement of his bull during the BRC Finals. Chase Thielen’s hand touches the back of the bull, a foul in the world of the rough stock event, before he is bucked off. Jett Lambert accepts his prize as Rookie of the Year with Bull Riders Canada, Nov. 16

It was an action packed weekend at the NexSource Centre this weekend as 25 of the top bull riders in Canada, Brazil and Paraguay rode for the championship prize.

Nov. 15-16 marked the first year in the new partnership between the Town of Sylvan Lake and Bull Riders Canada to hold the BRC Finals at the NexSource Centre.

The two-day competition saw thousands fill the NexSource Centre to cheer on the riders who have worked hard all season to make it to the championship round.

The final night of the bull riding spectacle, Nov. 16, had the event completely sold out, and the night before was close as well.

The bull riders had two chances to ride and make it onto the leader board. After the second round, the top eight bull riders rode in the Championship round.

Shay Marks, from Sunnybrook, Alta., took home the $10,000 prize and was named the BRC Finals Champion.

Marks’ final score, after three rounds, was 251.5 points.

From Brazil, Marcos Gloria was named the 2019 BRC National Champion, and he took home a buckle as his prize.

This is not the first time Gloria has been named the BRC Nation Champion. He won that title, and that of the BRC Finals Champion in 2017 as well.

Rookie of the Year went to Grande Prairie’s Jett Lambert.

Following both nights of bull riding action, which had the audience at the edge of their seat as they cheered on the athletes, was a cabaret featuring some of the best country music artists around.

The Town and BRC have a contract of two years, which means the BRC Finals will return to the NexSource Centre once again in 2020.