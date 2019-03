2021 Canada Summer Games to take place in Niagara Region in Ontario

Thousands of athletes who competed in the Canada Winter Games in Red Deer packed the Centrium Saturday night for the closing ceremony. The ceremony marked the official ending of the Games in the City. Robin Grant/Red Deer Express

The thousands of athletes, managers and coaches who participated in week two of the 2019 Canada Winter Games packed the Centrium Saturday night for the official closing ceremony.

According to a release Team Alberta had their best-ever performance at the 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer, earning 100 medals, including a record 36 golds and finishing third overall.

“Congratulations to all our young athletes, coaches and mission staff on their outstanding performances at the 2019 Canada Winter Games,” said Ricardo Miranda, minister of culture and tourism, responsible for sport in Alberta. “Congratulations, too, to the City of Red Deer on hosting an exceptional event.”

Team Alberta’s performance earned them 36 gold, 33 silver and 31 bronze medals at the Games, which were hosted in Alberta for the first time in more than 20 years (Grande Prairie, 1995).

“We couldn’t be prouder of Team Alberta’s performance and the outstanding job both they and the community of Red Deer did in representing our province at these Games,” said Dr. Stephen Norris, chair of the Alberta Sport Connection (ASC). “For many of our athletes these Games were an important step in their journey to represent Canada at future international competitions, and we look forward to supporting them in the years to come.”

Alberta is in the house. Red Deer, your support made the difference for these athletes. Thank you! // L’Alberta est là! Red Deer, votre appui a fait la différence pour ces athlètes. Merci! #cwg2019 #jdc2019 #cestnotremoment #thisisourmoment pic.twitter.com/vVL5EOoSyH — 2019 Canada Games (@2019CanadaGames) March 3, 2019

The ceremony featured the parade of athletes as well as musical performances by Red Deer’s Kayla Williams, country music star Gord Bamford and singer-songwriter Scott Helman, among others.

– With files from Team AB

Canada Winter Games Board Chair Lyn Radford talks about the success of the Games in Red Deer. Robin Grant/Red Deer Express

Red Deer Mayor Tara Veer waves the Canada Games flag before passing it to the Niagara Region official. The next Summer Games will take place in Ontario’s Niagara Region in 2021. Robin Grant/Red Deer Express

Red Deer’s Kayla Williams serenades the athletes and crowd in the Centrium. Robin Grant/Red Deer Express

Ontario singer-songwriter Scott Helman closes out the ceremony. Robin Grant/Red Deer Express

Spectators join in by holding up phone flashlights during musical performances. Robin Grant/Red Deer Express