Whitlie Kennedy leaps over the bar in high jump at C.P. Blakely Elementary School’s Grades 3-6 Track Day on June 6. The students competed in various sporting events throughout the day. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News Troy Learmonth springs into action for his running long jump attempt June 6. Aside from field events there were also running events like the relay to close out Track Day. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News Waylon King (left) shoots a basket while Ayvin Guignard and Conley Knudsen wait their turn. C.P. Blakely’s Track Day offered more than just track and field events with basketball and obstacle courses. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

C.P. Blakey held its Grades 3-6 Track Day on June 6.

Students had to chance to show off their skills and compete with classmates in a variety of sports ranging from high jump to obstacle courses.

The students spent the entire day outside putting their athleticism to the test.

Follow Kaylyn Whibbs on Twitter

@kaylynwhibbs

kaylyn.whibbs@sylvanlakenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter