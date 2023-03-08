PHOTOS: Curling Day in Canada event draws dozens from around Sylvan Lake

Residents gathered to learn about Curling during the Sylvan Lake Curling Club’s Curling Day in Canada event on Feb. 25. (Contributed by Crystal Graham to Sylvan Lake News) Residents gathered to learn about Curling during the Sylvan Lake Curling Club’s Curling Day in Canada event on Feb. 25. (Contributed by Crystal Graham to Sylvan Lake News) Residents gathered to learn about Curling during the Sylvan Lake Curling Club’s Curling Day in Canada event on Feb. 25. (Contributed by Crystal Graham to Sylvan Lake News) Residents gathered to learn about Curling during the Sylvan Lake Curling Club’s Curling Day in Canada event on Feb. 25. (Contributed by Crystal Graham to Sylvan Lake News) Residents gathered to learn about Curling during the Sylvan Lake Curling Club’s Curling Day in Canada event on Feb. 25. (Contributed by Crystal Graham to Sylvan Lake News) Residents gathered to learn about Curling during the Sylvan Lake Curling Club’s Curling Day in Canada event on Feb. 25. (Contributed by Crystal Graham to Sylvan Lake News) Residents gathered to learn about Curling during the Sylvan Lake Curling Club’s Curling Day in Canada event on Feb. 25. (Contributed by Crystal Graham to Sylvan Lake News) Residents gathered to learn about Curling during the Sylvan Lake Curling Club’s Curling Day in Canada event on Feb. 25. (Contributed by Crystal Graham to Sylvan Lake News) Residents gathered to learn about Curling during the Sylvan Lake Curling Club’s Curling Day in Canada event on Feb. 25. (Contributed by Crystal Graham to Sylvan Lake News) Residents gathered to learn about Curling during the Sylvan Lake Curling Club’s Curling Day in Canada event on Feb. 25. (Contributed by Crystal Graham to Sylvan Lake News) Residents gathered to learn about Curling during the Sylvan Lake Curling Club’s Curling Day in Canada event on Feb. 25. (Contributed by Crystal Graham to Sylvan Lake News)

A successful Curling Day in Canada for youth and adults was held in Sylvan Lake on Saturday Feb. 25.

Individuals who came from as far as South Africa were among the 16 people who attended the event where they all got to participate in a button contest and take home a prize.

Club member Crystal Graham told Sylvan Lake News that since the event was so successful, the club is hoping to make it an annual one.

The curling clubs final event of the year is the Open Bonspiel from Friday, March 17, to Sunday, March 19.

