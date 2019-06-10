PHOTOS: Eckville Indoor Rodeo returns for 55th year

Carrie Andrew whips around the third barrel during Women’s Barrel Racing on June 8 at the Eckville Arena. The Saturday night run put her in 21st in the standings after she completed the run in 15.851 seconds. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Eckville Echo People line the streets of Eckville Saturday afternoon to enjoy the parade before the second night of rodeo events. The parade featured plenty of candy and fun floats for parade-goers to see. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Eckville Echo The rodeo princesses waved to the crowd as they rode their horses through the streets of Eckville June 8. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Eckville Echo The entry from the Eckville Manor House, a motorized bike, was one of the many organizations in the parade. The floats came in all different forms from trucks, to vintage cars, to trailers. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Eckville Echo A little parade-goer fills his bag with candy being tossed from passing by floats. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Eckville Echo Colbe Stevens hangs on for his ride during the 13-15 Steer Riding event at the 55th annual Eckville Community Indoor Rodeo on June 8. Stevens scored a 64, which put him in the eighth position on the leaderboard. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Eckville Echo Troy Peters sits on the back of a bucking steer looking for a qualified run in the 12 & Under Steer Riding event. Peters scored 70 points on the run which landed him first place in the event on June 8. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Eckville Echo Grace Flaherty maneuvers her horse around the final barrel in the 12 & Under Barrel Racing category on Saturday night. Flaherty had a penalty free run, but still finished in ninth place with a 25.591. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Eckville Echo Savanah Hart rushes around a barrel looking to place a fast time in 13-15 Barrel Racing. Hart clocked a 25.178, which wasn’t good enough for a podium finish. She landed 14 on the leaderboard. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Eckville Echo A handful of cowboys competed in the Frank Wyzykoski Matched Bronc Riding on Saturday night. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Eckville Echo Scott Lourance as header and Adam Jones, heeler, work together to try and lock in a time for Team Roping. Unfortunately the two were unsuccessful and recorded no time in the event. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Eckville Echo A team battles with a cow during the crowd favourite Wild Cow Milking. Four teams of three went out to try to hold a cow still long enough to get some milk into a bottle to win the competition. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Eckville Echo Bill Melaney works on getting the ropes around the feet of a calf in the Tie Down Roping event June 8. Melaney came out on top of the category with a time of 8.53. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Eckville Echo Samuel Flaherty attempts rope a calf on June 8 during the 13-15 Breakaway event. Flaherty was unable to rope the cow and posted no score for the event. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Eckville Echo Harlek Gomes struggles to hang on during Muttin’ Bustin’ at the Eckville Arena. Spectators cheered on the 15 kids who braved the ride June 8. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Eckville Echo Wyatt Herbst was one of the eight bull riders to close the 55th annual event on June 8. Herbst, like all of the other riders in the Eckville Community Indoor Rodeo, was unable to hang on for a scored ride. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Eckville Echo.

Another weekend full of rodeo in Eckville has come and gone.

On June 7-8 the 55th annual Eckville Community Indoor Rodeo saw an action packed weekend of rodeo, food and a parade.

The event weekend kicked off with a Friday night buffet dinner before the first night of rodeo action.

The fun continued Saturday morning with a 4-H pancake breakfast followed by the parade through town in the afternoon.

Parade-goers lined the streets to watch and fill buckets with candy being thrown at them as the decorated floats passed by.

After the Saturday night barbecue fans filled the Eckville Arena for the last night of rodeo.

Edward Petzke took the top spot in Saddle Bronc with 71 points, while Caleb Boyd and Brogan Nye tied for second with 65 points.

The lone bareback contestant, Wade Herbst, was didn’t post a score in the event.

Bull riding also saw a scoreless event after all 17 riders were unable to hang on for the eight-second ride.

The kids had a strong showing in 12 & Under Steer Riding with Trey Peters setting the mark at 70 points. Kane Scott followed a close second with a score of 69.50, while Sloan Mcconnell rounded off the podium with a 68.50.

Wyatt Walker and David Smith tied for first in the 13-15 Steer Riding event with a score of 68.5, while Blain Pengelly fell just one point short with a 67.50.

Tie Down Roping went to Bill Melaney who blew away the competition with a time of 8.53 as second place came in around four-seconds slower. Stan Pollitt clocked in at 12.41 seconds and third place Carson Hillman came in at 12.88 seconds.

Jayce Mckean was the only score in the 12 & Under Breakaway. Mckean grabbed the top spot with a time of 4.25 seconds.

The next generation of rodeo stars continued to put on a show in the 13-15 Breakaway.

Stran Pollitt stole first place with a rapid time of 1.87 seconds with Carson Hillman following in second with a 2.88. Caleb Boettcher rounded out the top three with a time of 4 seconds.

Team Roping was clinched with a time of 7.67 put up by Kyle Keates and Scott Heidt. Joe and Jake Howlett followed closely after with an 8.38. Third place went to Heather Parsons and Dan Hammermeister with a time of 9.31 seconds.

A crowd favourite, Ladies Barrel Racing, saw Madison Hickey squeak in the top spot with a time of 14.578. Brittany Strandquist squeaked into second place with a time of 14.736 over Joelle Vig’s 14.756.

Deryk Hickey raced to a 14.926 to claim the 12 & Under Barrel Racing top spot. Second place Kayle Schwerdt ran a 15.039, while third place’s 15.738 belonged to Oakley Tonneson.

The title of winner in 13-15 Barrel Racing went to Nicole Groeneveld who scored a time of 14.519. The battle for second place was tight with Chesney Pighn stealing it from Brianne Vig with a 14.774. Vig had clocked a 14.775.

By only two points Courtney Lavalley claimed first place in Ladies Cow Riding with a score of 71. Seana Rousseau placed second with a 69, while Jacy Howlett was a close third with 68 points.

Caitlyn Wiswell was crowned Ladies Breakaway champion with a time of 2.680 over Carlie Erion’s 2.940. Erion narrowly beat out Lawrie Saunders who stole the final spot on the podium with a 2.970.

The weekend wrapped up with a Junior Rodeo on June 10.

