PHOTOS: Eckville’s Bull-Arena a bucking good time

Bull riding fans packed the Eckville Arena for the 21st annual Bull-Arena.

Riders from Canada and Brazil competed for a chance to win the Bull Riders Canada event on May 3.

The fans had the chance to watch 25 riders fight for the top spot, which went to the number one rookie in the nation, Grande Prairie’s Jett Lambert.

Lambert scored an 82.5 in the long round and clinched the buckle with an 85.5 in the championship round.

Eckville is Lambert’s second event title of 2019.

The evening also featured a fast round of Mexican Poker.

Seconds after being released from the chute the bull charged its way through the table of volunteers leaving cowboys and plastic in its wake.

The night ended with Wildrose Roulette playing the cabaret.

