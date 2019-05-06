PHOTOS: Eckville’s Bull-Arena a bucking good time

Bull riding fans packed the Eckville Arena for the 21st annual Bull-Arena.

Riders from Canada and Brazil competed for a chance to win the Bull Riders Canada event on May 3.

The fans had the chance to watch 25 riders fight for the top spot, which went to the number one rookie in the nation, Grande Prairie’s Jett Lambert.

Lambert scored an 82.5 in the long round and clinched the buckle with an 85.5 in the championship round.

Eckville is Lambert’s second event title of 2019.

The evening also featured a fast round of Mexican Poker.

Seconds after being released from the chute the bull charged its way through the table of volunteers leaving cowboys and plastic in its wake.

The night ended with Wildrose Roulette playing the cabaret.

Brazil’s Marcos Gloria was the first bull rider to put up a score at Eckville’s annual Bull-Arena May 3. Gloria scored an 80.5 for his eight second ride on the back of Private Ryan. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Eckville Echo
Jett Lambert hangs on during his first ride of the night. The opening round ride scored an 82.5, which put the rookie from Grande Prairie in fourth place. Lambert walked away with the event title after scoring an 85.5 in the championship round. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Eckville Echo
Four volunteers brave what ended up being a fast game of Mexican Poker. The game lasted about six seconds after the bull charged the table leaving bits of plastic scattered in its wake directly after being released from the chute. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News
Luiz Gustavo Azevedo makes his first appearance in Bull Riders Canada on the back of Fidget Spinner. Azevedo’s first ride did not see the outcome he was hoping for as he was bucked off before the eight second buzzer. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Eckville Echo
Jessie Havell kicks off the 21st annual Bull-Arena as he was the first of 25 riders to try to take the event title. Havell was bucked off Lace Up and went scoreless in the long round. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Eckville Echo
Dawson Shannon hangs on to Oklahoma Rules in front of a packed Eckville Arena. Shannon, like most of the other riders on May 3, was unable to hang on for the full duration of the ride to get a score. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Eckville Echo
Rimbey’s Dusty Glenn holds on to become the last rider in the long round to get a score. Glenn’s eight second ride on Whiskey Trippin earned him an 83.5, which tied him for second with Wyatt Laughlin. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Eckville Echo
Landon Schmidt comes out of the chute on the back of Fort Worth on May 3. Schmidt put up no score after being bucked off before the eight second buzzer. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Eckville Echo

