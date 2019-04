During a pep rally students from the basketball teams played a short game agasint the teachers

To end the basketball season at Fox Run School, the teams played a couple small games just before the Easter break on April 18.

The Boys Purple and Orange teams played each other in a six minute bout and were cheered on by their classmates.

Both the senior boys and girls played an eight minute match against the teachers, and a few community member, to show off their skill from the season.

The school’s athletes are now preparing for Track and Field, which will be held in May.