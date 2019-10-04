PHOTOS: H.J. Cody Lakers continue to dominate on the gridiron

The H.J. Cody Lakers continued their undefeated streak with a fifth consecutive win, this time over the Camrose Trojans.
The easy win for Sylvan Lake had a final score of 59-3, with the Trojan only managing a field goal against the Lakers’ defence.
The Lakers offence punched through to the endzone for eight touchdowns during the game, and also put up one field goal.
The Lakers faced the Trojans on home turf Oct. 3 after squeaking out a win on the road agasint rivals Stettler Wildcats.
The high school team will play one last game of the regualr season before moving on to playoffs.
Oct. 17 is the next game for the Lakers, when they will take to the road to face the West Central Rebels.
Playoffs begin Oct. 26, the games for those have yet to be set.