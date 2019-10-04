PHOTOS: H.J. Cody Lakers continue to dominate on the gridiron

The Lakers offensive line gets into position to block for their kicker during a point-after conversion. The Lakers overwhelmed the Trojans both offensively and defensively with a final score of 59-3. Lakers quarterback Dax Blysma winds up for a long pass down the field for a first down and more in the third quarter of the Oct. 3. The Lakers played the Camrose Trojans in their final home game of the regular season. Photos by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News Carter Collins runs the football in for a touchdown while Noah Pickering, No. 54, blocks for him during his 44-yard touchdown run. Collins had a total 57 rushing yards during the game. Carson Kichula accepts the hand-off from back-up quarterback Brett Bylsma late in the fourth quarter. The Lakers punched through the Camrose defense twice in the final quarter to run the ball in for two more touchdowns to end the game. Tyson Attwood runs the ball in for a 44-yard touchdown towards the end of the first half of the Oct. 3 game. Attwood had five carries during the game for a total of 53 rushing yards.

The H.J. Cody Lakers continued their undefeated streak with a fifth consecutive win, this time over the Camrose Trojans.

The easy win for Sylvan Lake had a final score of 59-3, with the Trojan only managing a field goal against the Lakers’ defence.

The Lakers offence punched through to the endzone for eight touchdowns during the game, and also put up one field goal.

The Lakers faced the Trojans on home turf Oct. 3 after squeaking out a win on the road agasint rivals Stettler Wildcats.

The high school team will play one last game of the regualr season before moving on to playoffs.

Oct. 17 is the next game for the Lakers, when they will take to the road to face the West Central Rebels.

Playoffs begin Oct. 26, the games for those have yet to be set.