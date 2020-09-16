PHOTOS: High School Rodeo action

Kennedy Cheytors had a time of 17.175 in the barrels before taking a five second penalty. Photo by Emily Jaycox High School Rodeo action: The Alberta High School Rodeo Association D2 Battle River High School Rodeo was held at the Ponoka Stampede Grounds on Sept. 12 and 13. Pictured here, Trinity Keebaugh completed her barrel run in 17.726 seconds, landing her in 11th place on Sept. 13. Photos by Emily Jaycox Jace Powell finished with a time of 18.2 Sept. 13, which was good enough for eight place. Chase Skocdopole ties his calf in 18.4 on Sunday, Sept. 13, which put him in ninth place. Harleigh Henderson started out strong in the breakaway roping, but ended up with a no time.

High School Rodeo action: The Alberta High School Rodeo Association D2 Battle River High School Rodeo was held at the Ponoka Stampede Grounds on Sept. 12 and 13. Pictured here, Trinity Keebaugh completed her barrel run in 17.726 seconds, landing her in 11th place on Sept. 13. Photos by Emily Jaycox

By Emily Jaycox

AHRA D2 Battle River High School Rodeo was held at in Ponoka Sept. 12 and 13

