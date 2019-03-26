PHOTOS: Hockey Central Midget Panthers fight for league title

The midget AA Hockey Central Panthers are battling St. Albert in Rural and Edmonton Midget Hockey League (REMHL) finals.

The Panthers fell short in the first two games of the best-of-five series losing 2-1 in Game 1 on March 20 and 4-3 on March 21 in Game 2.

The Panthers fought for their lives in Game 3 and came out with a 5-0 win over St. Albert on March 23 at the NexSource Centre.

The shutout game for the Panthers brought the series to 2-1 as they took to the road for Game 4.

The Panthers came out of the March 24 game with another shutout win, 2-0, forcing the league finals into Game 5.

The battle for the REMHL title is on home ice March 27.

Puck drop is at 7 p.m. at the NexSource Centre.

Follow Kaylyn Whibbs on Twitter

@kaylynwhibbs

kaylyn.whibbs@sylvanlakenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter