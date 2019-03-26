PHOTOS: Hockey Central Midget Panthers fight for league title

The midget AA Hockey Central Panthers are battling St. Albert in Rural and Edmonton Midget Hockey League (REMHL) finals.

The Panthers fell short in the first two games of the best-of-five series losing 2-1 in Game 1 on March 20 and 4-3 on March 21 in Game 2.

The Panthers fought for their lives in Game 3 and came out with a 5-0 win over St. Albert on March 23 at the NexSource Centre.

The shutout game for the Panthers brought the series to 2-1 as they took to the road for Game 4.

The Panthers came out of the March 24 game with another shutout win, 2-0, forcing the league finals into Game 5.

The battle for the REMHL title is on home ice March 27.

Puck drop is at 7 p.m. at the NexSource Centre.

Keenan Green maintains control of the puck as he heads towards the St. Albert net. Green is credited for one goal in Game 3 of the best-of-five playoff series for the REMHL title. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News
No. 20 Ryan Turnquist takes a faceoff during the first period of the March 23 game against St. Albert. The Panthers came out with a 5-0 victory to bring the series to 2-1 for St. Albert. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News
Preston Montgomery takes a shot past a member of the St. Albert team during Game 3 of the league finals at the NexSource Centre. Montgomery was credited for one goal during the March 23 game. The Panthers will meet St. Albert at home on March 27 to compete for the league title. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News
Reid Christiansen keeps the puck out of St. Albert’s control as he speeds into scoring territory on March 23. Christiansen was credited for two assists in Game 3 of the playoff series. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake

