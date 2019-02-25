PHOTOS: Ice racing returns to Sylvan Lake

It was another cold day trackside for race fans who were out on the lake watching ice racing on Feb. 24.

Sylvan Lake hosted it’s second 2019 Alberta Oval Ice Racing Championship Series event of the year on Sunday.

The freezing temperatures didn’t deter race fans as most looked on from the warmth of their vehicles around the snowplowed track.

The event featured racing from motorbikes, quads and buggies and showcased drivers of all ages as the leaders left competitors behind in a cloud of snow.

The Alberta Ice Racing Championship Series was also in Sylvan Lake on Feb. 17.

