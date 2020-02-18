PHOTOS: Ice racing speeds through Sylvan Lake

Photos by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

Race fans gathered trackside on Sunday for a sunny day of racing on Sylvan Lake.

The 2020 Alberta Oval Ice Racing Championship Series whipped around the track in the Nationals event on Feb. 16.

Motorbikes, quads and buggies all hit the track throughout the event on Sunday with the leaders of each pack leaving competitors in a cloud of snow.

The Alberta Ice Racing Championship Series will return to Sylvan Lake next weekend, Feb. 23. Racing is from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The series, presented by Rocky Motorcycle Club, has also hosted events at Malhurst Bay and Parkland Beach.

sylvanlake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian curling coach’s ‘shut up’ comment exposes frustration about fairness

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Ice racing speeds through Sylvan Lake

The Alberta Oval Ice Racing Championship Series hosted its Nationals event on Sylvan Lake on Feb. 16

Cases of clubroot cropping up in Central Alberta canola fields

Canola Council of Canada says more than 300 fields in Central Alberta have clubroot spores

SLIDESHOW: Winterfest fun in Sylvan Lake

The Winterfest fun took over the lake over Family Day weekend, Feb. 14-17

Sponsorships for Sylvan Lake Flags of Remembrance now open

Twenty sponsorships have already sold for the ceremony set to take place in September

United We Roll convoy rolls through Sylvan Lake and Eckville

It has been one year since the United We Roll convoy made its way from Alberta to Ottawa

VIDEO: Ottawa wants quick, peaceful resolution to pipeline protests, Trudeau says

The protests have manifested themselves as blockades on different rail lines across the country

Trudeau says Wet’suwet’en crisis, rail blockades a critical moment for country

First Nations leaders suggest it may be time to peacefully end the blockades

AFN national chief calls for calm on Wet’suwet’en crisis, rail blockades

Hereditary chiefs in the Wet’suwet’en First Nation oppose the natural-gas pipeline

Federal, B.C. ministers seek meeting with Wet’suwet’en in hope of blockade solution

Coastal GasLink signed agreements with all 20 elected band councils along the pipeline route

Flight to evacuate Canadians from cruise ship ‘expected’ to depart Japan on Thursday

Canadians seeking to return to home by commercial means will be subject to the Quarantine Act

Trudeau tightlipped on plan to end protests ‘quickly and peacefully’

The prime minister, who cancelled a two-day trip to Barbados this week to deal with the crisis at home

Canadian standards for coronavirus protection to be reviewed, health agency says

The protocols set out how health workers should protect themselves and their patients

Wetaskiwin RCMP Investigate Shooting incident in Poplar Grove

VW sedan may be linked to Wetaskiwin gun incident

Wetaskiwin RCMP seeking witnesses to car-jacking

Armed theft resulted in two subjects facing multiple charges

Most Read