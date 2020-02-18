PHOTOS: Ice racing speeds through Sylvan Lake

Photos by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

Race fans gathered trackside on Sunday for a sunny day of racing on Sylvan Lake.

The 2020 Alberta Oval Ice Racing Championship Series whipped around the track in the Nationals event on Feb. 16.

Motorbikes, quads and buggies all hit the track throughout the event on Sunday with the leaders of each pack leaving competitors in a cloud of snow.

The Alberta Ice Racing Championship Series will return to Sylvan Lake next weekend, Feb. 23. Racing is from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The series, presented by Rocky Motorcycle Club, has also hosted events at Malhurst Bay and Parkland Beach.

sylvanlake