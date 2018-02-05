Photos: Lakers tie Bruins in tournament play

The co-ed Atom D Lakers hosted a tournament at the NexSource Centre over the weekend.

Before the championship game on Sunday, each of the four teams in the tournament had a chance to face off in round robin play.

The Lakers played the Beaumont Braves, the Bow River Bruins and the Chestermere Lakers in round robin play.

A win, earned the team two points, and the two teams with the most points earned went on to the championship game.

The Atom D Lakers played well in the round robin, tying against both the Bruins (3-3) and the Braves (6-6).

Brent Dicaire takes aim and shoots at net during the Lakers second round robin game on Feb. 3 against the Bow River Bruins. The Lakers tied the game 3-3. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

The Atom D Lakers faced off against the Bow River Bruins during round robin play at the home tournament in the NexSource Centre, Feb. 3. Photos by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

Despite a bit of a trip up, the play continued in the Lakers favour as Brandy Boles takes control of the puck and drives down to the net in the third period.

