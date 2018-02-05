Photos: Lakers tie Bruins in tournament play

The co-ed Atom D Lakers hosted a tournament at the NexSource Centre over the weekend.
Before the championship game on Sunday, each of the four teams in the tournament had a chance to face off in round robin play.
The Lakers played the Beaumont Braves, the Bow River Bruins and the Chestermere Lakers in round robin play.
A win, earned the team two points, and the two teams with the most points earned went on to the championship game.
The Atom D Lakers played well in the round robin, tying against both the Bruins (3-3) and the Braves (6-6).
Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.