Photos: Last practice on the lake

Atom B Lakers had their very last practice of the season on the lake Wednesday Feb. 28.In true Canadian form they played their hearts out well into the darkness only stopping for a hot dog and hot chocolate.

Atom B Lakers in the middle of their last practice of the season while the sun starts to set on Sylvan Lake on Feb. 28. In true Canadian form they played their hearts out well into the darkness only stopping for a hot dog and hot chocolate. Photo credit: Angie Moberg

