Photos: Last practice on the lake

Atom B Lakers had their very last practice of the season on the lake Wednesday Feb. 28.In true Canadian form they played their hearts out well into the darkness only stopping for a hot dog and hot chocolate.
Photographer Angie Moberg captured the Atom B Laker’s last practice
Solomon Wynnyk placed first at a “Slopestyle” event in Calgary this past weekend
If you disagree with the library carrying certain books, please discuss with the librarian
AACS, the Christmas Bureau and the Sylvan Lake Food Bank all received donations from the festival
Grade seven students used the presentation “U Rock” to teach peers how to relate positively
Luke Strimbold abruptly resigned as mayor in 2016, the same year police say allegations of sexual abuse took place
Company says Brett Robinson’s departure is effective Monday
The United Conservative Party leader made the comments to reporters in Vancouver today during a trip to B.C.
It is the only province in Canada that does not offer some coverage of Mifegymiso
“I feel scared. I feel scared for urban Indigenous young people who are affected by too many systems that fail them.”
Sixty-seven teams are signed up for the 1,600-kilometre trek over mountain ranges, frozen rivers and other dangerous terrain.
Trump’s announcement that he will impose stiff tariffs on imported steel and aluminum has upended political alliances on Capitol Hill.
The Sylvan Lake won the Zone 4 championship on March 2.
Kalena Soehn working towards Paris Olympics
