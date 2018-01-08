One team works to get the rock over the hog line during one of the games on Jan. 6. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

Photos: Men’s Bonspiel packs the curling rink

The Sylvan Lake Curling Club’s Men’s Bonspiel was held Jan. 5-9.

By Megan Roth

All four lanes were full at the curling rink in the NexSource Centre over the weekend, as the Sylvan Lake hosted its Men’s Bonspiel. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

The bonspiel, held Jan. 5-7, guaranteed each team three games over the weekend. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

