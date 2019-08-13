PHOTOS: Multi-Sport at the Lake runs through Sylvan Lake

A chilly Sunday greeted athletes from across western Canada for the Multi-Sport at the Lake event.
Sylvan Lake saw 183 people come to run, swim and bike in the yearly event.
Some racers, like one of the top females from Calgary, found themselves in Sylvan Lake for the first time and fell in love with the town.
As a result of hosting Multi-Sport at the Lake two other events were in Sylvan Lake.
Triathlon Alberta ran an adult training camp for beginners and advanced athletes from all over the prvince on July 27.
Last Friday, Aug. 9, there was a mini-camp hosted by Triathlon Alberta for the youth who qualified for Team Alberta.
The mini-camp paritcipants will be competing at the Western Canada Games.
Race Director Cathy Forner said she is collecting feedback from theis year’s event from participants and volunteers to begin preparations for 2020.