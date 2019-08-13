PHOTOS: Multi-Sport at the Lake runs through Sylvan Lake

Athletes take to the streets of Sylvan Lake on Aug. 11 during this year’s Multi-Sport at the Lake event. Photo Courtesy of Stacey Tompkins Photography. Photo Courtesy of Stacey Tompkins Photography. It’s a rush to get into the water for the athletes looking to complete the swim portion of their race on Aug. 11. Photo Courtesy of Stacey Tompkins Photography. Photo Courtesy of Stacey Tompkins Photography. An athlete speeds through a bike portion of the event. Multi-Sport at the Lake featured several race combinations consisting of biking, running and swimming. Photo Courtesy of Stacey Tompkins Photography. A racer receives high fives as he runs the final stretch to the finish line on Aug. 11. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News A young athlete takes to the course to complete the bike portion of the Timbits Family Fun Relay. The relay was held after the adult races finished on Aug. 11. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News A family holds hands as they cross the finish line of the Timbits Family Fun Relay while mom captures the moment. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News A woman received her medal during the awards ceremony after the event wrapped up Sunday afternoon. Some top finishers raced their way to a gold medal as well as a qualification for the 2020 World Championships in the Netherlands. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

A chilly Sunday greeted athletes from across western Canada for the Multi-Sport at the Lake event.

Sylvan Lake saw 183 people come to run, swim and bike in the yearly event.

Some racers, like one of the top females from Calgary, found themselves in Sylvan Lake for the first time and fell in love with the town.

As a result of hosting Multi-Sport at the Lake two other events were in Sylvan Lake.

Triathlon Alberta ran an adult training camp for beginners and advanced athletes from all over the prvince on July 27.

Last Friday, Aug. 9, there was a mini-camp hosted by Triathlon Alberta for the youth who qualified for Team Alberta.

The mini-camp paritcipants will be competing at the Western Canada Games.

Race Director Cathy Forner said she is collecting feedback from theis year’s event from participants and volunteers to begin preparations for 2020.