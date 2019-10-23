PHOTOS: Peewee Tigers get bit by Bow Valley

The peewee West Central Tigers faced a tough loss to a visiting Bow Valley over the weekend.
The Timberwolves came out on top with a 13-3 win over the Tigers on Oct. 19.
Putting the Tigers on the board was No. 9 Dylan Ruff, from Kyler Beechinor and Avery Shadbolt, with a goal in the opening period.
Ruff, assisted by Nash Nicolay and Travis Beagle, found the back of the net once again at nearing the end of the middle frame.
Beagle, from Blayze Wheeler and Cooper Lawrence, rounded out the Tigers’ scoring drive with a goal to open the third period.
The peewee Tigers’ hit the road on Oct. 26 to face the Golden Suns. The return to home ice the following day, Oct. 27, to face the Lethbridge Hurricanes White.