PHOTOS: Peewee Tigers get bit by Bow Valley

Tavish Beagle gets physical with a member of the visiting Bow Valley Timberwolves at the NexSource Centre on Oct. 19. Beagle scored one of the of the three West Central Tigers goals on Saturday evening. At the final buzzer the Tigers trailed 13-3 to the Timberwolves. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News
Dylan Ruff battles with a Timberwolf for the puck during the West Central Tigers’ game on Saturday. Ruff found the back of the net twice, once in the first period then again in the second, for the Tigers. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News
Leim Smith keeps control of the puck as he speeds towards the Timberwolves’ goalie in the first period of play on Oct. 19. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News
Avery Shadbolt carries the puck down ice looking to score a point for the Tigers during their battle against the Timberwolves at the NexSource Centre. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

The peewee West Central Tigers faced a tough loss to a visiting Bow Valley over the weekend.

The Timberwolves came out on top with a 13-3 win over the Tigers on Oct. 19.

Putting the Tigers on the board was No. 9 Dylan Ruff, from Kyler Beechinor and Avery Shadbolt, with a goal in the opening period.

Ruff, assisted by Nash Nicolay and Travis Beagle, found the back of the net once again at nearing the end of the middle frame.

Beagle, from Blayze Wheeler and Cooper Lawrence, rounded out the Tigers’ scoring drive with a goal to open the third period.

The peewee Tigers’ hit the road on Oct. 26 to face the Golden Suns. The return to home ice the following day, Oct. 27, to face the Lethbridge Hurricanes White.

Previous story
Raptors Bling: NBA champions receive their rings in pre-game ceremony

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Peewee Tigers get bit by Bow Valley

The visiting Bow Valley Timberwolves defeated the peewee West Central Tigers 13-3 on Oct. 19

Sylvan Lake Yuletide Festival adds two new charities

The Spirit of Sylvan Yuletide Festival announced it is expanding it charities and events this year

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake Fire Hall hosts annual Open House

The annual event, held on Oct. 19, was to help raise awareness for fire prevention

Sylvan Lake Wranglers fall short in second home game

The Wranglers will return to the NexSource Centre on Oct. 26 and Oct. 27 for back-to-back home games

Sylvan Lake students get spooky for annual haunted house

The drama department at the high school presents a “haunted museum” this weekend

Raptors Bling: NBA champions receive their rings in pre-game ceremony

There are over 650 diamonds — at a weight of 14 carats — in the 14-karat yellow gold ring

Alberta’s oilsands carbon liability at centre of closely watched New York fraud lawsuit

Exxon Mobil accused of misrepresenting the risks the operations face as governments move to fight climate change

‘Havoc and chaos:’ Alberta separatist group gains support as Liberals re-elected

The idea is getting interest from people in Saskatchewan, Manitoba and parts of British Columbia

In the news: Wexit, Brexit and Trump sparks outrage

There’s been a surge of support for an Alberta separatist group

Jody Wilson-Raybould should use social media to amplify her voice: experts

But being an Independent has never been easy

Alberta man admits to killing sometimes girlfriend; reported death to police

Clifton James Spotted Eagle was charged with second-degree murder

Rebels extend losing streak to 5 against ‘Canes

4-3 loss comes after a disappointing 6-5 S/O loss on Saturday

People’s Party of Canada’s anti-immigration views ‘didn’t resonate’ with voters: prof

Party was formed on anti-immigration, climate denying views in 2018

PODCAST: Political Scientist Marc Froese discusses the results of the Federal Election

Western alienation, results, minority governments and more highlight this week’s The Expert podcast

Most Read