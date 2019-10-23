PHOTOS: Peewee Tigers get bit by Bow Valley

Tavish Beagle gets physical with a member of the visiting Bow Valley Timberwolves at the NexSource Centre on Oct. 19. Beagle scored one of the of the three West Central Tigers goals on Saturday evening. At the final buzzer the Tigers trailed 13-3 to the Timberwolves. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News Dylan Ruff battles with a Timberwolf for the puck during the West Central Tigers’ game on Saturday. Ruff found the back of the net twice, once in the first period then again in the second, for the Tigers. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News Leim Smith keeps control of the puck as he speeds towards the Timberwolves’ goalie in the first period of play on Oct. 19. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News Avery Shadbolt carries the puck down ice looking to score a point for the Tigers during their battle against the Timberwolves at the NexSource Centre. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

The peewee West Central Tigers faced a tough loss to a visiting Bow Valley over the weekend.

The Timberwolves came out on top with a 13-3 win over the Tigers on Oct. 19.

Putting the Tigers on the board was No. 9 Dylan Ruff, from Kyler Beechinor and Avery Shadbolt, with a goal in the opening period.

Ruff, assisted by Nash Nicolay and Travis Beagle, found the back of the net once again at nearing the end of the middle frame.

Beagle, from Blayze Wheeler and Cooper Lawrence, rounded out the Tigers’ scoring drive with a goal to open the third period.

The peewee Tigers’ hit the road on Oct. 26 to face the Golden Suns. The return to home ice the following day, Oct. 27, to face the Lethbridge Hurricanes White.