PHOTOS: Ponoka Stampede Showdown wrap up

Lonnie West of Cadogan rides for 93.25 points aboard Hard Not to Get during the Ponoka Stampede Showdown finals. (Kevin Sabo/Black Press News Media) Ponoka Stampede president Jason Kline presents the high point award to Shane Hanchey during the Ponoka Stampede Showdown on July 3. (Kevin Sabo/Black Press News Media) Rookie barrel racer Bayleigh Choate of Fort Worth, Texas, won the barrel racing event with a time of 17.37 during the Ponoka Stampede Showdown. (Kevin Sabo/Black Press News Media) Logan Hay of Wildwood, Alta, takes an early exit during the saddle bronc event and a no time during the 2022 Ponoka Stampede Showdown. (Kevin Sabo/Black Press News Media) Saddle Bronc winner Layton Green rides for 92.25 points on Yesterday’s Delivery. (Kevin Sabo/Black Press News Media) Zeke Thurston of Big Valley, Alta, rides for 88.75 points in the Ponoka Stampede Showdown. (Kevin Sabo/Black Press News Media) Jack Adams award-winning coach of the Calgary Flames was a special guest during the last day of Ponoka Stampede 2022. (Kevin Sabo/Black Press News Media) Cody McCurraeh drives the Tomco chuckwagon during heat eight to a time of 1:23:30. (Kevin Sabo/Black Press News Media) Layne MacGillivray drove the League Projects sponsored chuckwagon to a time of 1:20.61 during heat 6 of the final day of Ponoka Stampede racing. (Kevin Sabo/Black Press News Media) Charles Vigen drove the Busted Ladies Lingerie chuck to a finish of 1:20.68, winning heat 4. (Kevin Sabo/Black Press News Media)

The Ponoka Stampede wrapped on July 3 with their always popular showdown.

Starting off the festivities of the evening was the All Pro Canadian Chuckwagon Championship, which was won by Curtis Hogg driving the Bergum’s Stockyard chuck.

Next up were the nine heats of the World Professional Chuckwagon Championships. In the first eight heats, the winners raced for $6,000. Heat one was won by Roger Moore driving the Bobcat of Camrose rig with a time of 1:21.55.

Heat two was won by Chad Fike driving the Calnash Trucking Ltd. wagon who won with a blistering time of 1:20.02 which was the fastest time of the night.

In one of several runs with no penalties, Kelly Morin driving the Kendal Farms chuckwagon took top time with 1:20.40.

The fourth heat was won by Chanse Vigen driving the Busted Ladies Lingerie wagon with a time of 1:20.68.

At the midpoint of the heats, Mark Sutherland won heat five with a time of 1:21.25.

Top driver in heat six was Layne MacGilllivray on the League Projects rig with a time of 1:20.61.

Heat seven was won by Kirk Sutherland, driving the Morskate Manufacturing wagon, with a time of 1:20.95.

The final $6,000 heat was won by Chance Thomson driving the Thorsby Stockyards chuckwagon with a time of 1:22.25

Heading into heat nine, Obrey Motowylo driving the Co-operators chuckwagon, Rae Croteau Jr. driving the Benchmark Commodities Limited chuckwagon, Ross Knight driving the Canadian Premium Meats Inc. wagon, and Jordie Fike driving the Irvine’s Saddles and Western Wear wagon took the field for the $50,000 Tommy Dorchester Dash for Cash.

Only .05 of a second separated first and second place, which was ultimate won by Knight with a time of 1:20.50.

Once the track was cleared the rodeo events kicked off beginning with the bareback showdown which was won by Leighton Berry of Weatherford, Texas, with a ride worth 90.25 points.

After the bareback event, events shifted to the timed event of the infield with tie down roping, which was won by Shane Hanchey with a time of 7.9 seconds.

The next event was saddle bronc, which was won by Layton Green of Meeting Creek, Alta, with a score of 92.25.

Moving back to the timed event end the top four steer wrestlers competed for top place; however, there could only be one top rider and that honour went to Stephen Culling of Fort St. John, B.C. with a time of 3.7 seconds.

Next up was ladies barrel racing where Bayleigh Choate of Fort Worth, Texas, took top time, and the prize, with a time of 17.39 seconds.

The second to last event was team roping, which was won by the team of Jeremy Buhler of Arrowwood, Alta, and Rhen Richard of Roosevelt, Utah, with a time of 4.6 seconds.

The final event of the night, and the week, was bull riding. Cadogan, Alta, cowboy Lonnie West took top prize with a score of 92.75. As in the finals earlier in the day, only two riders scored points, with the second being Jared Parsonage of Maple Creek, Sask.

