PHOTOS: Red Deer bull riding competition features Canada’s top riders

Rebel Energy Bull Riding took place Saturday at the Centrium

Austin Nash from Eckville, Alta. came in first place in the long go with 85.5 points. He won $1754.50 in prize money at the Rebel Energy Services bull riding competition Saturday. Robin Grant/Red Deer Express

Top bull riders from across Canada competed in the Rebel Energy Services bull riding competition Saturday.

In the long go, Austin Nash from Eckville, Alberta came first with 85.5 points, winning $1754.50 in prize money. Cody Lee Coverchuk came second with 85 points. Riders Garrett Green and Shane Peters tied for third with 84 points.

In the short go, Jared Parsonage from Maple Creek, Saskatchewan came first with 88 points. Riley Gagnon from Innisfail came second with 87 points and Garrett Green came third with 86 points.

Junior bull rider Carter Sahli, 15, from Red Deer competes in the junior category at the Rebel Energy Services Bull Riding competition Saturday. Robin Grant/Red Deer Express