Photos: Senior Bonspiel Winners

The Sylvan Lake Senior Bonspiel was held Feb. 5-9.

First in their division was Team Kelt from Red Deer. The Sylvan Lake Curling Club held a Senior’s Bonspiel Feb. 5-9 with teams coming in from all over Central Alberta. Photos Submitted

By Megan Roth

The Sylvan Lake Senior Bonspiel was held Feb. 5-9.

 

Rimbey’s Team Parent came in first in their division during the bonspiel.

Sylvan Lake’s Team Norris took first place in the division at the Senior’s Bonspiel last month.

